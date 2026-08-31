'I Live Alone' production team denies receiving financial support for Jun Hyun-moo's Kazakhstan trip

Television personality Jun Hyun-moo looks at the flight schedule at an airport before choosing to fly to Almaty, Kazakhstan, during the “I Live Alone” (2013–) episode that aired on Aug. 14. SCREEN CAPTURE

In a recently aired episode, television personality and cast member Jun Hyun-moo goes on a supposedly spontaneous trip to Almaty, but viewers questioned whether the trip was a planned promotional collaboration.

The production team of “I Live Alone” (2013–) denied receiving financial support from Kazakhstan’s tourism authorities for a recently aired episode, in which television personality and cast member Jun Hyun-moo went on a supposedly spontaneous trip to Almaty. Viewers questioned whether the trip was a planned promotional collaboration.

In a statement posted on the show’s official website on Monday, the production team said that it had not received any financial sponsorship or production funding from the Department of Tourism for Almaty for the episode.

The production team clarified that they only received “assistance with administrative procedures required for filming and on-site production to ensure that filming proceeded smoothly.”

In the episode, which aired on Aug. 14, Jun spontaneously chooses his destination after arriving at the airport. After landing in Almaty, he rents a car and drives around the city.

Questions emerged online over whether such a spontaneous trip would have been possible. Some pointed out that driving in Kazakhstan requires documents to be notarized in advance, raising suspicions that the trip may have been planned.

The controversy grew after the city of Almaty published an article about the episode on its website on Aug. 21.

The article claims that filming took place with support from the city’s tourism authorities, and the disclosure further fueled questions about the spontaneity of Jun’s trip.

The production team said that Almaty’s tourism department provided only administrative and logistic assistance and did not provide financial sponsorship or production funding.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]