Hyukoh returns with ‘Godspeed!’ after six years

Indie rock band Hyukoh will release its new single “Godspeed!” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the band's first new single in six years.

The new single comes six years after the EP “Through Love” (2020).

"It will mark the first release to open a new chapter for Hyukoh," its agency DooRooDooRoo Artist Company said Tuesday.





“The song candidly and plainly captures the lethargy that builds up within repetitive daily life. The strings that gradually build intensity behind the repetitive lyrics are intended to reflect a shift from emotional stagnation toward a sense of salvation suggested by the title 'Godspeed,' an expression used to wish someone well on a journey."

A music video for the single was released Monday and stars Japanese actor Sakura Ando, known for films including “100 Yen Love” (2014), “Shoplifters” (2018) and “Monster” (2023). The video was directed by Rafhoo, who previously worked with Hyukoh on several projects, including the music video for “Antenna” (2024) from “AAA” (2024), Hyukoh’s collaborative album with Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster.

The single’s cover artwork was created by artist An Min-jeong, who incorporated imagery inspired by bodily structures, blueprints and diagrams. The work was based on conversations with lead singer Oh Hyuk about the song’s lyrics and themes.

Hyukoh debuted in 2014 with Oh Hyuk, guitarist Lim Hyun-jae, bassist Im Dong-geon and drummer Lee In-woo, becoming one of Korea's most successful indie acts with hits including "Wi Ing Wi Ing" (2014) and "Comes and Goes" (2015), both of which topped Melon's chart.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]