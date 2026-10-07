Hypeverse targets North America with ‘Weirdo’

The five-member virtual idol group will release its English-language pre-debut single Wednesday ahead of a planned debut next year.

New virtual idol group Hypeverse is setting its sights on North America with “Weirdo,” an English-language pre-debut single due out at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to its agency, Philandart Studio.

The track is set to embody the group's identity that a “weirdo with extraordinary tastes can be loved.” It is expected to offer a glimpse of the team's musical characteristics and upcoming direction for future activities.

The group's official debut is expected to take place in the first half of next year, according to the agency.

The five-member group primarily targets North American audiences. The upcoming single's lyrics are written entirely in English and the members will communicate mostly in English, the agency said.

Visually, the group is expected to fuse Asian and Western elements in its upcoming activities.

Lately, virtual idol groups have emerged as new contenders in the K-pop scene, as groups, such as Isegye Idol and Plave, have gained popularity.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]