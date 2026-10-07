Hypeverse targets North America with ‘Weirdo’

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Ko1keyz debuts in Korea and Japan with new single
The 12-member group formed through "Produce 101 Japan Shinsekai" released its first single in Korean and Japanese.
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FT Island plans Christmas Eve Japan concert
The rock band will hold two shows at Pacifico Yokohama on Dec. 24, with fan club ticket lotteries opening Friday.
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Boy band TWS to drop second single 'TO US' in November
The upcoming single comes around six months after the release of its fifth EP "No Tragedy" in April and will feature candid stories about universal emotions and concerns.
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Lima rolls out the purple carpet for BTS ahead of Peru concerts
Peru's capital is renaming a street and lighting landmarks ahead of BTS's first-ever shows in the country.