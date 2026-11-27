Singer Hyolyn's poster of her upcoming Christmas single, "My Santa" REH ENTERTAINMENT

The former Sistar singer will release her Christmas single Monday and host a Seoul pop-up event on Dec. 5 and 6.





Singer Hyolyn is set to release a Christmas single, “My Santa,” on Monday and hold a two-day pop-up event next month to promote it.

The digital single will be released on music streaming platforms at 6 p.m., the artist’s agency ReH Entertainment announced Friday.

A pop-up titled “My Santa Office” will follow on Dec. 5 and 6. It is slated to feature a tree where visitors can write wishes and a photo zone showcasing the single’s concept photos. The exact location of the event has not yet been announced.





Hyolyn debuted as a member of the girl group Sistar under Starship Entertainment in 2010. The group is best known for its summer-themed tracks such as “Touch My Body” (2014) and “Shake It” (2015). Since disbanding in 2017, Hyolyn has been pursuing a solo career.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]