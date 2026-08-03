HYBE's newest girl group Tuide to debut on Aug. 24

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Boy band Seventeen's Dino hopes alter ego will bring joy to everyday life in EP '吉Board'
Dino said that his alter ego's "signature cheeky charm and free-spirited energy" particularly comes through in the lead track, "Party Rock Rock (prod. Hitchhiker)."
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Singer Kim Jae-joong to return after more than a year with 'The Wave'
The single marks Kim Jae-joong's first Korean release in a year and three months since his EP "Beauty in Chaos" (2025).
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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debuts at No. 1 in weekend box office
The latest installment of the series starring Tom Holland was the fastest film released this year to attract 1 million, 2 million and 3 million moviegoers in Korea.
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Matt Damon makes surprise appearance at KBO game during Korea visit for 'The Odyssey'
The actor surprised fans by attending a Kiwoom Heroes game with his family, reportedly at the invitation of Heroes' batter Matt Davidson.