HYBE's newest girl group Tuide to debut on Aug. 24

The septet's debut EP's title, "Tune & Play," captures its mission to "tune" different musical languages into one rhythm to maximize its "play."

Tuide, the first girl group under HYBE’s newest label ABD, is scheduled to make its official debut on Aug. 24 with the EP “Tune & Play,” according to the agency on Monday.

The band uploaded introductory photos and videos on its official social media on Sunday to tease its start under ABD, HYBE’s girl group-focused agency.

The EP’s title, “Tune & Play,” captures the group’s mission to “tune” different musical languages into one rhythm to maximize its “play,” according to ABD.

The septet — comprising Seohee, Seoyeon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Seah and Yi Hani — is all in their teens, born between 2006 and 2011. They boast diverse backgrounds, with members from Korea, the United States, Britain and Japan.

Tuide showcased every track on the upcoming EP during a two-day event titled “Tuide Exclusive Preview [Playground]” at Layer11 studio in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday.

The group is produced by Han Sung-soo, the founder of Pledis Entertainment, known for producing the girl group After School and boy bands Seventeen and TWS.

Its name, Tuide, comes from the phrase “tune the tide,” reflecting its ambition to take in the world’s many currents and “tune them into new forms of enjoyment.”

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]