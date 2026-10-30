HYBE's Latin boy band Santos Bravos to collaborate with &TEAM again for 'Origami'

The cover art for “Origami,” Latin boy band Santos Bravos’s upcoming song with &Team HYBE LATIN AMERICA

"Origami," Santos Bravos' second song with &TEAM, is also a prerelease single for its second EP, set to be released next year.

Latin pop boy band Santos Bravos will release a song in collaboration with boy band &TEAM on Nov. 20, its agency HYBE Latin America said on Friday.

The song, titled “Origami,” is also a prerelease single for Santos Bravos’ second EP, set to be released next year, the band said on its social media channels and Weverse on Thursday. The song will feature &TEAM, a boy band under HYBE Japan.

The two first collaborated on the song “Kawasaki (&TEAM Remix)” in February.

Unlike “Kawasaki,” a club dance song, “Origami” will be more mature and emotional, according to the agency.

“The song blends in the themes of roots, gratitude and resilience,” HYBE Latin America explained. “Each crease in the paper stands for a life experience, a relationship or a lesson, with gratitude to family, friends and community at the center.”

Santos Bravos’ songs have surpassed 250 million cumulative streams on major music platforms over the past year. The band’s debut EP, “Dual,” released in March, reached No. 17 on Billboard’s Top Latin Pop Albums chart.

The five-member act was formed through the audition program “Santos Bravos” (2025) and debuted in October 2025.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]