HYBE's Latin boy band Santos Bravos to collaborate with &TEAM again for 'Origami'

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Enhypen's Sunghoon tops K-pop Halloween costume poll
Enhypen’s Sunghoon edged out Ateez’s San in a fan vote for the K-pop artist best suited to Halloween costumes and makeup.
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K팝 성공 공식 익힌 동남아 스타들, 이제 무대의 주인공이 될까
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JYP denies receiving Nexroc bid as FSS watches for market violations
JYP Entertainment said it received no valid takeover proposal from Nexroc, whose plan to buy up to half of the K-pop agency is drawing scrutiny from Korean regulators.
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Former NewJeans member Danielle drops self-written track 'Stay' on Bunnies Day
The former NewJeans member released the folk-pop song on the anniversary of the fandom’s official naming.