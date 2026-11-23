Virtural creators — AmaLee, Dokibird, ironmouse and Rin Penrose — appears on MBC's music show "Show! MusicCore" (2005-) as part of HYBE's "The Wildcard Club" project MBC

HYBE's The Wildcard Club debuted with “Click Flick,” uniting four global virtual creators for team-based music projects.

K-pop powerhouse HYBE has teamed up with four globally renowned virtual creators for a new music project aimed at connecting different creative cultures and fandoms, the company said Monday.

Dubbed "The Wildcard Club," the project brings together virtual creators AmaLee, Dokibird, ironmouse and Rin Penrose as “captains” who will lead the next phase of the project. The project officially kicked off with the release of its debut single, “Click Flick,” on Friday.

“Click Flick” combines fast-paced beats with quirky sound effects and synthesizers to create an upbeat, dynamic atmosphere reminiscent of a video game, HYBE said.

The music video, released alongside the single, surpassed 1.1 million views on YouTube as of Monday.

The four creators also performed the song on MBC's music show “Show! Music Core” (2005-) on Saturday.

A listening party will also be held on music streaming platform Spotify at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the captains joining fans to discuss the song and the project.

The next phase will feature team-based music projects involving newly selected creators.

The Wildcard Club recruited virtual creators from around the world between July and August to join the captains. The four captains plan to release songs with 16 creators selected to match each captain's personality and the direction of their respective teams, HYBE said.

“The release of 'Click Flick' and the appearance on a music show mark the first results of combining the musical talents of global virtual creators with K-pop's production infrastructure and bringing them to a new stage,” said Park Tae-ho, head of HYBE subsidiary NewEpicBase, which is behind the project. “We aim to create more opportunities for creators and fans from different cultures to connect through music and demonstrate the potential of a new collaboration model through the original music and content that the four teams will release.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]