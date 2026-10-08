HYBE takes Weverse Con Festival to New Delhi in March

A poster announces Weverse Con Festival India, set for March 27 and 28, 2027, in New Delhi. HYBE

The two-day event marks the festival’s first edition outside Korea, pairing leading K-pop and Indian artists.

HYBE's Weverse Con Festival will head outside Korea for the first time next year with a two-day edition in New Delhi in March.

Weverse Con Festival India, organized with HYBE's Indian subsidiary, will run March 27 and 28, according to the K-pop agency on Thursday. The annual festival in Korea will continue separately with the Indian leg of the show.

"Top K-pop acts will share the stage with leading Indian artists," according to HYBE. The artist lineup will be unveiled within October.

HYBE first launched Weverse Con Festival in Korea in 2023, inviting both HYBE and non-HYBE artists to the scene. For example, the 2024 edition of the festival featured singer and producer Park Jin-young as a "Tribute Artist" and invited the Japanese duo Yoasobi to the country.

Weverse Con Festival India was prepared in response to Indian fans' longstanding support for K-pop and to link Indian local culture with K-pop's unique fandom culture, according to HYBE.

"It will be a festival for the Indian fans who have supported K-pop and its artists," HYBE said in a press release.

Details of the festival, including ticketing details, will be released on HYBE India's Instagram and on Weverse.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



