HYBE takes Weverse Con Festival to New Delhi in March

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Stray Kids to bring its Tokyo Dome concert to cinemas worldwide
The group's Nov. 7 Tokyo Dome performance will be livestreamed in theaters globally through Trafalgar Releasing.
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JYP founder pushes back against parliamentary scrutiny over 'Fanomenon,' cites 'sacrifice' by K-pop agencies
Park Jin-young told lawmakers that K-pop’s biggest agencies are giving up revenue, not gaining favor, by participating in the government-backed concert and awards project.
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G-Dragon, YG founder cleared of copyright infringement allegations
Seoul police found insufficient evidence to pursue claims that G-Dragon used an unidentified composer's song without permission.
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Boy band Riize's Sohee tops poll for best thick-rimmed glasses look
Sohee was voted the K-pop star who wears thick-rimmed glasses best in a Picnic fan poll, edging out Astro's MJ and fromis_9's Park Ji-won.