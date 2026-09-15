HYBE rookie group Tuide fronts KT iPhone campaign

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HD Hyundai bets on power plants at sea to meet AI's energy appetite
The shipbuilder secured approval in principle for a 100-megawatt offshore power plant aimed at meeting AI-driven electricity demand.
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Huons selected for three national projects to develop new drugs
Huons and three local biotech partners will advance treatments for diabetic eye disease, cancer and drug-resistant tumors under a government-backed program.
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Twice to release 'This Is For' world tour live tracks on vinyl
Twice will release live recordings from its July Seoul encore concerts on vinyl on Oct. 16, with preorders opening Tuesday.
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Eric of The Boyz opens up about past, future in 1st video under new agency
In his first video with Grid Entertainment, Eric reflects on hardship, his fans and the artist he hopes to become.