HYBE rookie group Tuide fronts KT iPhone campaign

Less than a month after debuting, Tuide has been selected as the face of KT’s iPhone advertising campaign.

HYBE’s latest girl group Tuide has been tapped as the face of mobile carrier KT’s iPhone advertising campaign, less than a month after its debut.

“We believe that the energetic charm of HYBE’s rookie girl group Tuide, which is at the forefront of the latest trends, will bring fresh energy to KT’s iPhone advertising campaign,” KT said in a press release Tuesday.

Tuide debuted on Aug. 24 with its first EP “Tune & Play” under HYBE music label ABD, headed by Pledis Entertainment founder Han Sung-soo.

The group consists of seven members: Seohee, Seoyeon, Seah, Elena, Jia, Yi Ha-ni and Saki. Its name stands for “Tune the Tide,” reflecting the group’s aim to experience the ebb and flow of the world and create joy of its own.

EP “Tune & Play” sold more than 110,000 copies in its first week of release, placing it among the top 10 best-selling debut albums by a girl group in first-week sales, according to its agency.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]