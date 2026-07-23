HYBE, Korea Fashion Association partner to grow K-pop IP fashion business

Yu Dong-ju, the head of HYBE APAC, left, Choi Woo-hyuk, the director general for high technology industry at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, center, and Sung Rae-eun, the chairman of the Korea Fashion Association pose for a photo after HYBE and the Korea Fashion Association signed a memorandum of understanding during the “2026 K-Fashion Connect" at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 22. HYBE

HYBE and the Korea Fashion Association signed an agreement to develop artist IP-based fashion merchandise and boost K-fashion manufacturing competitiveness.





K-pop powerhouse HYBE announced Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Fashion Association to strengthen cooperation between the entertainment and fashion industries.

The agreement was signed during the 2026 K-Fashion Connect event, a fashion exhibition hosted by the Korea Fashion Association with support from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to foster growth in K-pop intellectual property (IP)-based fashion products and related industries.

Through the agreement, the two sides plan to establish a production system for K-fashion merchandise using artists’ IP in collaboration with domestic manufacturers, according to HYBE.

They also aim to create new business opportunities while strengthening ties between the content and manufacturing industries to enhance the competitiveness of the broader industry.

"K-pop goes beyond music, creating new value by connecting with a wide range of industries," Yu Dong-ju, the president of HYBE APAC, said. "Together with the Korea Fashion Association, we will expand collaboration with outstanding domestic manufacturers and unlock new opportunities for a fashion business built on K-pop IP."

Sung Rae-eun, the head of the Korea Fashion Association, also said the partnership demonstrates how the entertainment and fashion industries can create value through closer collaboration.

"If K-pop has introduced Korean culture and identity to the world, fashion is the industry that allows people to experience and consume that culture in their everyday lives," Sung said.

"This agreement is a meaningful example of the entertainment and fashion industries working together beyond their traditional boundaries. It will serve as a practical catalyst for strengthening the global competitiveness of K-fashion and revitalizing Korea's manufacturing base."

Founded in 1985, the Korea Fashion Association is a special corporation affiliated with the Industry Ministry dedicated to supporting the growth of Korea's fashion industry. Its members include fashion designers, fashion brands, fashion companies and fashion industry professionals.

HYBE, one of Korea's largest K-pop agencies, is home to major acts including BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Le SSerafim, Katseye and Cortis.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]