HYBE announces upcoming debut of seven-member girl group Tuide

Tuide will be the first artist to debut under HYBE's new girl group-focused agency, ABD.

HYBE announced the upcoming debut of Tuide, the agency’s next girl group.

Tuide’s name and official logo were unveiled on Monday.

“The team’s name comes from the phrase ‘tune the tide,’ which reflects the ambition to take in the world’s many currents and tune them into new forms of enjoyment,” the agency said in a press release.

The septet — comprising Seohee, Seoyeon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Seah and Yi Hani — will also be the first artist to debut under HYBE’s new girl group-focused agency, ABD.

Tuide’s Instagram account will turn private on Tuesday as part of the team’s marketing campaign.

Han Sung-soo, the founder of Pledis Entertainment, serves as the group’s producer. He was also in charge of the production of girl group After School and boy bands Seventeen and TWS.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]