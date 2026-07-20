HYBE announces upcoming debut of seven-member girl group Tuide

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BTS wraps up European leg of 'Arirang' tour with 'magical' Paris show
BTS finished the European leg of its “Arirang” world tour after 10 stadium shows in five cities, including a record 92,000-strong crowd in one Paris concert.
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BTS lights up the World Cup final — in pictures
The K-pop megaband delivered “Dynamite” in the World Cup’s first halftime show as Spain beat Argentina in extra time.
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'Ice tea, and a game of football': BTS performs 'Dynamite' in historic World Cup halftime show
The septet shared the stage with Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber in the final between defending champions Argentina and 2010 winners Spain.
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JX member Kim Jae-joong hopes for 'warm families' in video of Adoption Day ceremony speech
The singer, who was adopted at 3 years old, said he was happy to be part of something so significant and conveyed his wish that more children find good homes.