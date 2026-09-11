Hwasa to become first female K-pop solo artist to perform at Rock in Rio

The Mamamoo singer will perform on the main stage at Brazil's legendary music festival, as part of lineup that also features Maroon 5, Stray Kids and Elton John.

Singer Hwasa of girl group Mamamoo is set to perform at the Brazilian music festival Rock in Rio, making her the first female K-pop solo artist to take the stage at the festival, her agency P Nation said Friday.

Hwasa will perform on Palco Mundo — the festival’s main stage reserved for its biggest acts — at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday. This year’s Palco Mundo lineup also includes global stars such as Elton John, Maroon 5 and K-pop boy band Stray Kids.

She is set to perform her solo hits, including “Twit” (2019), “Maria” (2020) and “Good Goodbye” (2025).

Hwasa debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014. The group released “Don’t Be Happy,” a collaboration with Bumkey, as a pre-debut single before officially debuting with the EP “Hello.” Mamamoo is known for hits including “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “Décalcomanie” (2016) and “Yes I Am” (2017).

Hwasa made her solo debut with the single “Twit” and has since released tracks including “I Love My Body” (2023) and “Good Goodbye.”

Hwasa joined P Nation, an entertainment agency founded by singer Psy, in June 2023 after her contract with RBW expired. She and the other Mamamoo members have continued working with RBW for the group’s activities as a quartet.

She also recently performed for the first ladies of Korea and France on Tuesday during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to France for a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]