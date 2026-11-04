How K-pop disrupter behind ILLIT, Jennie morphed into ‘Katseye’s evil sister’

Songwriter Sorana discusses crafting bold K-pop hits for ILLIT and Jennie while building her own unique dark electronic pop universe.

[INTERVIEW]

Love it or hate it, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” is one hell of an earworm.

“Who’s your bias? I’m your bias,” the chorus insists, repeated alongside a distinctive techno sound. Released on April 30, the lead single marked a sharp departure from the HYBE girl group’s previous dreamy, bubbly pop repertoire.

Its co-writer, Sorana, welcomes the buzz and initial split in opinion surrounding the song that began as a note on her phone, then titled “Who’s your bias.”

“I’m a disrupter; I’ve always been that,” the singer-songwriter told the Korea JoongAng Daily in a virtual interview on Friday. “People always have a hard time in the beginning of accepting something that feels new. But I think that's very exciting, because I don't like to get bored. I like to surprise people.”







Glowing behind hooks

Onstage, the Romanian-born, Los Angeles-based musician sports glowing silver-white hair, an electrifying performer in her own right.

Offstage, she has written for some of the biggest names in K-pop and beyond. Her credits this year include Katseye’s “Pinky Up” and most recently ILLIT’s latest lead single, “You’re Under Arrest” — a song produced by HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk — which she contributed the chorus to.

Singer-songwriter Sorana SORANA

“Mr. Bang worked personally on the track [‘You’re Under Arrest’] and when I got sent the track, I was like, ‘Wow, this is a smash,’” Sorana recalled. “I'm really happy that he loved what I wrote on it. I’m proud of that one.”

With “It’s Me,” despite initial reservations by some, Sorana said she believed from the outset that the song would be a hit. Once the initial shock turned into fascination, indeed, it became one of ILLIT’s biggest, earning four wins on weekly television programs. Its music video surpassed 200 million views, becoming the group’s second to reach the milestone after its debut single, “Magnetic” (2024).

“When [‘It’s Me’] got released, I know it got love and hate, but I think that's a great thing,” said Sorana. “That's a great place to be because then there's a conversation, and then people talk about it — it's unique.”

That kind of song, she believes, can take an artist to the next level.

Girl group Katseye performs “Pinky Up” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25. YONHAP

Her other credits include ITZY’s 2024 lead single “Imaginary Friend,” which she recalls as a breakthrough in her K-pop songwriting career. She also co-wrote Jennie’s “Filter” (2025) and “ExtraL” (2025) featuring Doechii, ILLIT’s “jellyous” (2025), Tomorrow X Together’s “Bed of Thorns” and NMIXX’s “Whip.” She has also been credited for mainstream pop songs as well, such as Charli XCX’s “Beg for You” (2022).

More recently, her work extends to “Girls” by K/DA, Riot Games’ virtual girl group. Sorana co-wrote and sang on the track alongside DJ Sona, Sophie Powers and Royal & the Serpent, describing the track as “empowering.”

“It’s really exciting to be finally part of Riot Games,” she said. “It’s a very exciting moment for me.”

Cover for Jennie's "ExtraL" (2025) featuring Doechii ODD ATELIER

K-pop girl group ILLIT BELIFT LAB







Rule breaker

Sorana’s songwriting career stems from her dream of becoming a pop star — an ambition she says that came from within.

That dream took her from Romania to London in 2016, and then to Los Angeles, her longtime dream destination, in 2020.

Singer-songwriter Sorana SORANA

“In the beginning, nobody was writing for me, so I had to write my own songs,” Sorana said. “And I started being good at it and then other people wanted my songs.”

She went on to sign with a major U.S. record label and released “redruM,” a collaboration with David Guetta, in 2022. After the label parted ways with her, she began pursuing an independent career in 2023.

The experience of being dropped from her label turned out to be “the best thing that happened,” she said, as it taught her about developing as an artist and what she still needed to learn — which led to her deciding, in 2024: “F— [expletive] the rules.”

The creative initiative she reclaimed in that process felt “freeing,” she said, explaining, “Whenever I felt like [a song] was something I heard before, I would just go in the opposite direction.”

“It bled into my songwriting and from my songwriting back into my artist project.”







Between pop and K-pop

Compared to the U.S. market, Sorana has found greater creative freedom writing for K-pop.

“I think the [K-pop] labels and bands appreciate unique things and new things,” she said. “So I can go crazy and write my craziest ideas.”

And her rebellion against the rules remains distinctively clear in her own releases as well.

On Oct. 21, Sorana released “Bullies,” a dark electronic pop song, following singles “These Corporate Bitches Tryna Kill Me!!!,” “SKINcare” and “E.T.”

The singer said she initially filmed videos for the songs last year, but decided to return to the drawing board to further develop her artistic identity and the lore surrounding her album — which makes “Bullies” the new starting point for her renewed vision.

Following “Bullies,” she plans to release new music or content at least once every month leading up to her full album, “shift,” set to arrive April next year. Every song, including those already released, will be paired with a new video, including animated ones, contributing to one cohesive narrative.

Her successful songwriting career in K-pop is also seeping into shaping that vision.

“I love K-pop culture,” said Sorana. “I can see that it has an effect on my music as well.”

One of those influences is choreography. In the music video for “Bullies,” Sorana portrays herself struggling with inner “voices in my head” during the intense chorus where she showcases her moves with backup dancers.

Singer-songwriter Sorana during a visit to HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in October SORANA

“It’s kind of like Katseye’s evil sister or something like that, for example,” Sorana said with a smile, referring to the choreography she incorporated in her music video.

Embarking on a milestone project as an artist, Sorana hopes to “be the first of me,” with a mission to surprise the world — to show people something new that they haven't seen before.

“Life can be boring sometimes and I think we need some magic,” she said. “I think as artists, it's our duty, honestly, to give people magic. That's why we're entertainers — that's why we make music.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]



