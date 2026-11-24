“Hope,” the most nominated film this year with 10, and “The King’s Warden,” Korea’s second most watched film of all time, will vie for top honors at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Wednesday.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards, one of Korea’s most prestigious cinematic honors, will take place on Wednesday, with this year’s most nominated film, Na Hong-jin’s “Hope,” competing for top honors against Jang Hang-jun’s “The King’s Warden,” Korea’s second most watched film of all time.

“Hope,” a sci-fi epic that follows a sleepy port town suddenly plagued by aliens, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and is reportedly the most expensive Korean film ever made. It earned 10 nominations for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, including best picture, best director, best actor for Zo In-sung and best new actress for Jung Ho-yeon.

Top-billed star Hwang Jung-min, whose character drives most of the narrative, was notably absent from the list. Hwang has won best actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards three times, most recently in 2024 for his performance in “12.12: The Day” (2023).

Actors Park Ji-hoon as exiled King Danjong (r. 1452-55), left, and Yoo Hae-jin as village chief Eom Heung-do from the historical drama film ″The King's Warden″ SHOWBOX

“The King’s Warden,” the sleeper hit that became Korea’s second most watched film of all time, received seven nominations, including best film and best director.

The historical drama centers on the unlikely bond between the deposed young King Danjong (r. 1452-55) of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and a village chief tasked with overseeing his exile.

Yoo Hai-jin — who took home the grand prize in the film division at this year’s Baeksang Art Awards for his portrayal of the village chief — is up for best actor. Despite Yoo’s decades-long career and eight previous nominations for best supporting actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, this marks his first time vying for best actor.

Also in the running for best picture and best director are the political thriller “The Assassin(s),” zombie thriller “Colony” and indie drama “The World of Love” (2025) and their respective directors: Hur Jin-ho, Yeon Sang-ho and Yoon Ga-eun.

Yoon is the only woman nominated for best director. Her coming-of-age drama, which explores the aftermath of sexual assault, is also the sole independent film in the best picture race.

“The Assassin(s)” revisits the 1974 assassination attempt on former President Park Chung Hee, which resulted in the death of his wife, then-first lady Yuk Young-soo. It topped the box office over the Chuseok holiday, traditionally a lucrative release window for domestic films, but drew criticism from conservative circles for exploring the possibility that the government was involved in the incident.

From left: Actors Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok, Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok, Cho Yeo-jeong as Ye-ji and Zo In-sung as Sang-woo in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

Despite earning the second-highest number of nominations with eight, “Possible Love” is absent from the best director and best picture races.

But all four of its principal cast members earned nominations. Jeon Do-yeon is up for best actress; Sul Kyung-gu for best actor; and Cho Yeo-jeong and Zo for best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

Zo’s double nomination is matched by Koo Kyo-hwan, who is up for best actor for the romantic drama “Once We Were Us” (2025) and for best supporting actor for “Colony.”

“Possible Love” — which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, its second-highest honor, and was selected as Korea’s submission for the international feature film Oscar — was excluded from consideration for best picture and best director “out of respect for the wishes of director Lee Chang-dong and the production company,” the awards committee said in a statement following the announcement of the nominees.

Lee, whose directorial debut “Green Fish” (1997) won best picture and best director at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, has boycotted the ceremony since his 2002 film “Oasis.”

Neither Lee nor Pinehouse Film, the production company headed by his brother Lee Joon-dong, has publicly explained the reason for the latest boycott, though industry observers have long attributed his absence to political differences with the event’s backer.

Director Lee Chang-dong during filming for "Possible Love" NETFLIX

The Blue Dragon Film Awards are organized by Sports Chosun and sponsored by its sister publication, the Chosun Ilbo, one of Korea’s largest conservative daily newspapers.

Nominees in the ceremony’s 15 competitive categories win by earning a majority of nine votes: eight from a panel of industry professionals, and one representing the aggregated results of a public online vote.

A total of 18 films are represented across this year’s nominations.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards will start at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, with the red carpet starting at 6: 50 p.m. Actors Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min, who have co-hosted the awards since 2024, will return as M.C.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]