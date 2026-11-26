Award recipients of the Blue Dragon Film Awards pose for a group photograph during the 47th annual ceremony at KBS Hall in western Seoul, on Nov. 25. SPORTS CHOSUN

Na Hong-jin’s sci-fi blockbuster “Hope” won Best Film at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, while “Possible Love” earned four honors, including Best Actor and Best Actress.

The sci-fi blockbuster "Hope" has won Best Film at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, while director Lee Chang-dong's "Possible Love" took four prizes, including Best Actor and Best Actress.

After receiving a leading 10 nominations, Na Hong-jin's "Hope" claimed two awards at this year's ceremony at KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday: Best Film and Best Cinematography and Lighting.

"I think this will be the happiest and most memorable time of my life, having worked with such great artists," Na said as he accepted the top prize on stage. "It was truly an honor to work with them," he added, crediting the film's actors and crew for the win.

"Hope," which competed at this year's Cannes Film Festival, follows police officers and villagers in the remote coastal town of Hopo as they become embroiled in a series of spiraling events after encountering powerful but mysterious extraterrestrial beings.

It marks Na's return to directing a decade after his acclaimed horror film "The Wailing" (2016). The cast includes Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon, as well as Hollywood stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

Lee's "Possible Love" was the night's biggest winner, collecting four trophies: Best Actor for Sul Kyung-gu, Best Actress for Jeon Do-yeon, Best Supporting Actress for Cho Yeo-jeong and Best Screenplay for Lee and co-writer Oh Jung-mi.

Sul and Jeon portray a working-class couple whose lives become entangled with those of a wealthy documentary filmmaker and her husband.

Koo Kyo-hwan won Best Supporting Actor for playing Seo Young-chul, the villain who commands a zombie army, in the thriller "Colony."

Yoon Ga-eun took Best Director for "The World of Love," while Seo Soo-bin won Best New Actress for her leading role as Lee Joo-in, a resilient high school student navigating past trauma, in the same film.

The late Ahn Sung-ki received the Achievement Award that honors his contribution to South Korean cinema. His second son, Ahn Philip, accepted the prize on his behalf from actor Lee Jung-jae.

Park Ji-hoon won Best New Actor for "The King's Warden," while Kim Mi-jo won Best New Director for "The Journey to Gyeongju” (2025).

The Blue Dragon Film Awards are one of the country's most prestigious film honors. Established in 1963, the awards were discontinued in 1973 but resumed in 1990 and have been held annually ever since.





Yonhap