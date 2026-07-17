‘Hope’ tops 1 million admissions in just three days, fastest among 2026 films

Director Na Hong-jin, second from left, poses for a photo with actors from his film “Hope” during a press event at a movie theater in southern Seoul on July 6. NEWS1

The sci-fi thriller's emphatic debut marked the strongest opening of director Na Hong-jin's career as the film also earned praise from fellow directors.

Director Na Hong-jin's long-awaited return to the big screen brought with it a strong box-office debut, as his latest film “Hope” surpassed 1 million theater admissions as of Friday, just three days after its release.

“‘Hope’ crossed the 1 million mark earlier in the afternoon on its third day in theaters,” film distributor Plus M Entertainment said Friday.

It became the fastest film released this year to cross the threshold. The milestone came a day faster than director Yeon Sang-ho's “Colony,” which reached 1 million admissions on its fourth day.

The science fiction thriller drew about 333,000 moviegoers on its opening day on Wednesday, which surpassed this year’s record set by “Colony” with 199,000 viewers.

It also marked the strongest opening in Na's career, ahead of “The Chaser” (2008), “The Yellow Sea” (2010) and “The Wailing” (2016), which opened with about 110,000, 120,000 and 310,000 admissions, respectively.

“Hope” depicts a battle between a mysterious creature and residents of the village near the demilitarized zone. The cast includes Korean actors Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon, along with Hollywood actors Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell portraying the alien beings.

A poster for “Hope” PLUS M ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho praised the film during a post-screening audience discussion held at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday.

"'What on earth did I just watch?' was my first thought,” Bong said. “Once the thrill and cinematic shock settle, I have so many questions. It's an astonishing cinematic adventure.”

Bong also thanked Na for his creative production.

“Where else are we ever going to see a film like this?” Bong said. “It's a movie bursting with audacity and madness. As a fellow filmmaker, I'm sincerely grateful that you've given us such a spectacular vision of what cinema can be.”

Director Lee Chang-dong also praised the film.

"'Hope' pushes every cinematic element beyond its limits — tension, suspense, impact and pacing,” Lee said. “It is, quite literally, an insane film.”





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



