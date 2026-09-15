'Hope' pulls in nearly $5 million in North America in first week

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Stray Kids' Felix makes 300 million won birthday donation for young patients, Nepal relief
The K-pop singer-rapper gave a total of $220,400 to support pediatric patients, children’s books and flood relief efforts in Nepal.
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EXO-CBX wins injunction against INB100 over unpaid earnings
A Seoul court suspended Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin's exclusive contracts with INB100, citing the agency's failure to pay settlements.
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IDID reflects on a fast first year
K-pop boy band IDID reflects on its first anniversary, stronger member teamwork and closer connections with Withid fans as it plans new music and performances.
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EVNNE readies new album, reality show
The five-member boy band will release new music next month and reveal offstage moments in Sapporo through Mnet's “EVNNE Hour.”