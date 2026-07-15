‘Hope’ opens with record presales and strong global buzz

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Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon to appear on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block'
The pair will appear during their August trip to Korea for the release of “The Odyssey.”
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Korea’s box office has ‘Hope’ after ‘The King’s Warden’ ruled sales for first-half rebound
Revenue and admissions reached their highest levels since 2020, with blockbusters driving the post-pandemic upswing.
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North American trailer for 'Hope' released ahead of regional debut in September
Na Hong-jin’s action thriller, set near the DMZ and featuring villagers under attack by a mysterious creature, will open in North America on Sept. 9 after its Korean release.
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'Hope' star Jung Ho-yeon hopes to tame her 'wild horse' energy
After the whirlwind of “Squid Game,” Jung Ho-yeon says she took time to regain her balance before making her feature film debut in Na Hong-jin’s Cannes-tested sci-fi thriller “Hope.”