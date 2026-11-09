Hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo to return with new music in November

Dynamic Duo will release a new song in November, marking its first release since "Boss" in September 2025.

A still from a teaser short clip posted by Dynamic Duo's agency Amoeba Culture on Nov. 6 AMOEBA CULTURE

Dynamic Duo will release a new song this month, marking the hip-hop duo’s first release in a year and two months.

Its agency, Amoeba Culture, posted a short teaser clip on social media on Friday, which hinted at the duo’s upcoming comeback.

The teaser shows a phone screen flooded with direct messages from fans eagerly awaiting new music, including one that reads, “Guys, isn’t it time for you to start rapping again?”

The upcoming song will be the duo’s first release since dropping “Boss” in September 2025, a collaboration with cast members of the film “Boss” (2025).

More details about the song will be unveiled in the coming days, according to the agency.

Dynamic Duo debuted in 2004 with its first full-length album “Taxi Driver.” The duo, comprising Choiza and Gaeko, has released numerous hits, including “Go Back” (2005) and “BAAAM” (2013).

The duo is also set to kick off a series of solo concerts beginning in Seoul on Nov. 27, followed by performances in Busan and Daejeon.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]