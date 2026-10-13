Hearts2Hearts to release 'Next Chapter' for 'Arena of Valor' 10th anniversary

Read more
-
Comedian Park Sae-mi announces marriage to noncelebrity boyfriend
Park Sae-mi announced that she will marry her noncelebrity boyfriend later this month after two years of dating.
-
Tom Cruise spotted on Han River stroll
The Hollywood star was seen walking along Seoul’s Han River during his visit to promote “Digger,” accompanied by a production company affiliate.
-
SM founder introduces alien-themed idols, cutting-edge technology in return to K-pop
Lee Soo-man is back with A20 Entertainment and its first girl group and boy band in Korea in a classic showcase by the industry legend.
-
Bong Joon-ho takes a whimsical turn with first animated feature 'Ally'
The Oscar-winning director’s first animated feature follows a deep-sea creature’s journey toward the human world, with a global voice cast and a July release planned.