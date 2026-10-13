Hearts2Hearts to release 'Next Chapter' for 'Arena of Valor' 10th anniversary

K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts will release the new single "Next Chapter" and a music video for Arena of Valor's 10th anniversary, with a live performance set in Bangkok.

Girl group Hearts2Hearts will release a single “Next Chapter” to mark the 10th anniversary of the video game “Arena of Valor” on Friday, its agency SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The accompanying music video is set to be available for viewing at 6 p.m. on the same day.

"Arena of Valor," realeased in October 2016, was jointly developed with Tencent Games and Garena.

The octet is set to perform the new song at the esports event “Arena of the Decade: RoV Pro League 2026 Winter” in Bangkok on Oct. 23.

Beyond the musical collaboration with the game, the members’ voices will be featured in the game.

Hearts2Hearts — comprising Ye-on, Stella, Yuha, Ian, A-na, Juun, Carmen and Jiwoo — debuted with the single "The Chase" in February 2025 under SM Entertainment. Its releases include EPs “Focus” (2025) and “Lemon Tang” and the single “Rude!”

The group is set to appear in domestic music broadcast programs to perform the Korean-language track of its first Japanese single, “Iconic Heart,” this week.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]