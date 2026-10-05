Hearts2Hearts brings 'Iconic Heart' home with Korean version

The SM Entertainment girl group unveils a Korean version of its first Japanese single nearly two months after the original digital release.

K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts will release the Korean-language version of its first Japanese single, “Iconic Heart,” on Monday evening, according to its agency, SM Entertainment.

The Korean-language track is set to arrive nearly two months after the octet released the digital version of the Japanese track on Aug. 10.

The Korean-language song was first unveiled at the “Spotify Closer” event on Friday. The group is scheduled to appear on weekly music broadcast programs in Korea next week.

The song is expected to feature synthesizer sounds and an upbeat, bouncy beat.

Hearts2Hearts — comprising Ye-on, Stella, Yuha, Ian, A-na, Juun, Carmen and Jiwoo — debuted with the single "The Chase" in February 2025 under SM Entertainment. Its works include EPs “Focus” (2025) and “Lemon Tang” and the single “Rude!”





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]