Hearts2Hearts brings 'Iconic Heart' home with Korean version

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Burger King, other brands distance themselves from 'The Assassin(s)' cast as calls for boycott mount
The controversy stems from the movie's open ending, which critics claim supports a conspiracy theory that the government was involved in the assassination attempt on the president at the time that killed the first lady.
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Stray Kids' Bang Chan marks birthday with 300 million won donation
The boy band's leader gave 300 million won ($223,000) to organizations supporting hearing-impaired youth, vulnerable children and marine cleanup efforts.
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Stray Kids joins BTS boycott of 2027 Grammys over 'Asian Pop' category
Stray Kids will not submit music for the 2027 Grammys, joining BTS in protesting the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance award.
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Actors from ‘The Assassin(s)’ to skip BIFF events as controversy swirls around film
Accusations of historical distortions continue to roil with the film’s producer opting out of the festival over safety concerns.