Grand Mint Festival to return with headliners Lee So-ra, CNBlue and 10cm X Soran

The lineup poster for the Grand Mint Festival 2026, which takes place at Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 17 and 18 MINT PAPER

This year's edition of the Grand Mint Festival, an annual autumn music festival, will feature 48 artists across three stages.

Artists Lee So-ra, Younha and CNBlue will headline the Grand Mint Festival 2026 at Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual autumn music festival will feature 48 artists across three stages. After performances by Chang Ki-ha, the Peppertones, Jukjae and Jung Joon-il, Lee will be the last to take the Mint Breeze Stage on Saturday.

Singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon will headline the Club Midnight Sunset stage that day, where Car, the garden will also perform. Hong Isaac will close the lakeside Loving Forest Garden stage.

Younha will take the final slot on the Mint Breeze Stage on Sunday, after CNBlue, Roy Kim, Jung Seung-hwan and BOL4. Singer-songwriter 10cm and the band Soran will jointly headline Club Midnight Sunset that day, following performances by bands N.Flying and Onewe, among others.

Radar, a new zone between the KSPO Dome and the swimming pool, will host live radio-style shows — featuring 10cm, Soran, the band Lacuna and others — throughout the festival.

“We are carefully preparing on-site operations and safety and audience convenience measures to give both artists and guests an autumn festival that they will remember for a long time,” the festival’s organizer Mint Paper said.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]