'God of Vocals' Lee Seung-chul marks 40 years with WOODZ duet, global tour plans

Singers Lee Seung-chul, right, and WOODZ speak during a press conference for Lee's 40th anniversary tribute song "Our Story" at Hyundai Card Understage in Yongsan District in central Seoul on Sept. 29. YONHAP

Back in the day, when K-pop wasn't even a term, there was a singer known by the moniker "God of Vocals."

That singer, Lee Seung-chul, was both a hitmaker and one of the country's biggest live draws. Songs like “Heeya” (1988), "Never Ending Story" (2002) and "No One Else" (2009) are still considered classics of his generation.

Forty years after his debut, he is still going strong — and still hungry to sing and connect with his fans.

To mark the milestone, Lee is launching a project series in which he teams up with younger artists on a mix of brand-new songs and remakes of his past hits. First up is a collaboration with WOODZ, who wrote the duet "Our Story" as a tribute to the 59-year-old singer.

Lee Seung-chul tears up during a press conference for his 40th anniversary tribute song "Our Story" at Hyundai Card Understage in Yongsan District in central Seoul on Sept. 29. NEWS1

"I've always told myself I'd rather be a working singer than a legend," Lee said at a press conference held Tuesday in Hannam-dong, central Seoul.

"I thought I would retire around my 30th anniversary, but something unimaginable is happening now. It feels overwhelming to receive a tribute song from a singer like WOODZ, and I thought to myself that I should sing even harder," Lee said, tearing up.

For WOODZ, collaborating with Lee was more than just singing a duet.

"I call him abuji," WOODZ said, using an affectionate, colloquial form of abeoji, the Korean word for father.

"He's the same age as my dad, who passed away a few years ago. My dad was a huge fan, and I grew up listening to Lee's songs and singing them with him at noraebang (Korean singing room). I think my dad would be jealous of me right now."

“Our Story” is a mid-tempo rock ballad with a message of hope and comfort.

"I imagined what it would be like at my 40th anniversary as a singer who just greeted 12th. One of the dominating feelings for me now is that if there's no listener, everything I do becomes meaningless. So I imagined that Lee would have that mindset of wanting to give back to his fans. This song contains love toward fans and consolation," WOODZ said.

Looking back on his early days, Lee recalled a very different era for Korean pop music.

When he debuted in 1986 as the lead vocalist of the Korean rock band Boohwal, it was an era of strict censorship, including broadcasting. Singing in English on TV shows was banned, and even dyeing one's hair or wearing sunglasses were restricted.

"When I see K-pop thrive now, I just think to myself that I want to be reborn," Lee said with a chuckle.

"BTS singing at the World Cup was amazing. K-pop singers now vie for the Grammys, which was unimaginable back then. Through the audition program 'The Scout,' I'm trying to live out the dream I never got to fulfill."

"The Scout" is an audition program launched early this year by Lee on a cable channel.

Lee's past 40 years haven't been without ups and downs. Notably, he underwent surgery for vocal cord nodules in 2018 and had to rest for nearly three years. At one point during recovery, he couldn't speak a single word for a month.

For a singer who wishes to stay visible and audible to his audiences, that break was frustrating. But according to Lee, that hiatus eventually brought back his voice stronger than ever.

"This is the second song I’ve released since the surgery. It was such a good song that I didn't have much problem singing it despite initial concern because WOODZ has such a high pitch and I thought I wouldn't make it," Lee said, adding he listened to the demo more than 500 times to mimic how WOODZ sang it.

"Now, I sing in a way that ditches Lee Seung-chul. I try to follow what the producer and the song creator want rather than insisting on my style."

Lee has his schedule packed through next year.

After performing at university festivals, the latest barometer of successful K-pop acts, he resumes on a nationwide concert tour in November, followed by a world tour next year.

"I want to be a singer people listen to and think of as naturally as they breathe, someone they hum along to like the sound of their own breath," he said.

"Let's meet again at my 50th anniversary."

"Our Story" drops at 6 p.m. today at streaming sites. Following WOODZ, the first part of the tribute project includes singers like Kim Jae-joong, Young K and Wendy.

Stills of the music video for WOODZ and Lee Seung-chul's duet "Our Story" LSC

BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]



