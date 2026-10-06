Cast of "Possible Love" and its director Lee Chang-dong walk down the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6.NEWS1
Global stars light up Busan red carpet for 31st BIFF — in pictures
Hyun Bin, Fan Bingbing and other international stars walked the red carpet as the 31st Busan International Film Festival began Tuesday.
JIN EUN-SOOJINEUN-SOOHEAD OF LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT DESK
PublishedModified
Stars lit up the red carpet Tuesday evening at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, kicking off the 31st Busan International Film Festival.
Celebrities and film industry figures from around the world were greeted by fans, cinephiles and a warm breeze of the port city.
Korean actors Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Shim Eun-kyung, Park Ji-hyun, Son Suk-ku and more made their appearances while Chinese actor Fan Bingbing and Japanese actor Shunsuke Michieda also walked down the red carpet.
Actor Kim Min-ha, from the opening film "The Table: Day and Night" and also known for the Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" (2022-), is expected to take the opening ceremony stage as a solo host. Malaysian actor Michelle Yeo is set to receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award during the event. Last year, Iranian screenwriter Jafar Panahi received the award.
The cast of "The Assassin(s)" which is currently at the center of a political clash for allegedly distorting history involving the 1974 shooting of first lady Yuk Young-soo, did not participate in the red carpet event.
This year, an all-time high of 246 titles from 59 countries have been invited to the event, bringing the total to 316 films to screen at the festival.
The film festival runs for 10 days through Oct. 15.