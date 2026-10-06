Global stars light up Busan red carpet for 31st BIFF — in pictures

Hyun Bin, Fan Bingbing and other international stars walked the red carpet as the 31st Busan International Film Festival began Tuesday.

Cast of "Possible Love" and its director Lee Chang-dong walk down the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1

Stars lit up the red carpet Tuesday evening at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, kicking off the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

Celebrities and film industry figures from around the world were greeted by fans, cinephiles and a warm breeze of the port city.

Korean actors Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Shim Eun-kyung, Park Ji-hyun, Son Suk-ku and more made their appearances while Chinese actor Fan Bingbing and Japanese actor Shunsuke Michieda also walked down the red carpet.

Actor Kim Min-ha, from the opening film "The Table: Day and Night" and also known for the Apple TV+ series "Pachinko" (2022-), is expected to take the opening ceremony stage as a solo host. Malaysian actor Michelle Yeo is set to receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award during the event. Last year, Iranian screenwriter Jafar Panahi received the award.

The cast of "The Assassin(s)" which is currently at the center of a political clash for allegedly distorting history involving the 1974 shooting of first lady Yuk Young-soo, did not participate in the red carpet event.

This year, an all-time high of 246 titles from 59 countries have been invited to the event, bringing the total to 316 films to screen at the festival.

The film festival runs for 10 days through Oct. 15.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh waves to fans at the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Director Lee Chang-dong, far left, of "Possible Love" and its cast, from left, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu pose for the photo at the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1

Chinese actor Fan Bingbing walks down the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1

Singer-actor Eric Nam walks down the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Actor Shim Eun-kyung, who will also participate in the film festival as a juror, waves as she walks down the red carpet at the Busan Cinema Center for the Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Actors Jung Woo-sung, left, and Hyun Bin walk down the red carpet for her screen debut "Happily Ever After" at the Busan Cinema Center on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Shuhua from K-pop idol group i-dle walks down the red carpet for her screen debut in "Happily Ever After" at the Busan Cinema Center on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Japanese actor Shunsuke Michieda walks down the red carpet for his screen debut in "Happily Ever After" at the Busan Cinema Center on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Actor Park Ji-hyun participates in the red carpet event for "Sinner" at the Busan Cinema Center during the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival. NEWS1 Korean filmmaker Im Kwon-taek, left, and his wife are seen on the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Actor Park Sung-woong waves to fans as he walks down the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Actor Shin Hyun-joon waves on the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1 Rapper Beenzino walks down the red carpet for the 31st Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Oct. 6. NEWS1