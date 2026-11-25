Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon will release a vinyl edition of her fourth full-length album, “Unspecial,” on Jan. 6 next year.

A special vinyl edition for Taeyeon’s upcoming fourth full-length album, “Unspecial,” will be released on Jan. 6, 2027, according to her agency SM Entertainment on Wednesday.

The special vinyl edition is currenely on presale. The regular album is scheduled to be released next Monday.

The singer has previously released vinyl versions of her past albums.

Her first solo EP “I” (2015), third studio album “INVU” (2022) and compilation album “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon” (2025) had vinyl editions alongside the regular albums.

The upcoming “Unspecial” will feature 12 tracks with its R&B title track.

The singer will host a comeback countdown livestream from 5 p.m. on Monday — an hour before the album release.

Taeyeon debuted in 2007 under SM Entertainment as a member of Girls’ Generation, known for hit tracks such as “Into the New World” (2007), “Gee” (2009) and “Genie” (2009).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]