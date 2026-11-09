Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to release full-length album 'Unspecial' on Nov. 30

The studio album, her fourth, will feature 12 songs spanning R&B, house-pop and more.

Singer Taeyeon of Girls' Generation will release her fourth full-length album, “Unspecial,” on Nov. 30.

The upcoming 12-track album will be the singer’s first full-length album since releasing “INVU” in early 2022.

The songs will draw upon various musical styles, including R&B, house-pop, pop-soul, bedroom pop, and alternative R&B, Taeyeon's agency SM Entertainment said Monday. The album’s eponymous title track, built around guitar sounds, explores the emotional changes in a relationship.

Her agency said the album “explores the idea of discovering something special in everyday life” through personal reflections and what listeners can relate to.

Taeyeon debuted in 2007 under SM Entertainment as a member of Girls' Generation, known for hit tracks such as “Into the New World” (2007), “Gee” (2009) and “Genie” (2009).

She released her first solo EP “I” in 2015, and had hits including “Four Seasons” (2019) and “Weekend” (2021). She also released a compilation album last year, “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” to mark the 10-year anniversary since her solo debut.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]