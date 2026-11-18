Taeyeon will begin her Asia tour with three Seoul shows in January, featuring songs from her upcoming album “Unspecial.”

Singer Taeyeon of Girls' Generation will hold her solo concert in Seoul in January next year before touring five Asian cities overseas.

Titled "F.L.Y. in Seoul," the three-day concert will be held at KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from Jan. 15 through 17.

The upcoming performance will mark her first solo concert in about a year and 10 months since her previous solo concert “The Tense" in March last year, according to the singer's agency SM Entertainment on Wednesday.

The January concert will feature songs from the singer’s forthcoming fourth full-length album "Unspecial," the agency said.

Ticket sales for the Seoul concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an exclusive presale for fan club members on Melon Ticket. Global presales will follow on Dec. 2, ahead of general sales on Dec. 3.

The singer will then head to Macau for concerts on Jan. 30 and 31; to Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 27; to Hong Kong from March 27 through 29; to Taipei, Taiwan on April 3; and to Tokyo on April 17 and 18.

Taeyeon debuted in 2007 under SM Entertainment as a member of Girls’ Generation, known for hit tracks such as “Into the New World” (2007), “Gee” (2009) and “Genie” (2009).

She released her first solo EP “I” in 2015 and had hits including “Four Seasons” (2019) and “Weekend” (2021). She also released a compilation album last year, “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” to mark the 10-year anniversary of her solo debut.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]