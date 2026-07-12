Girl group KiiiKiii aims to release new song in August

Its agency said the group is preparing a new track for next month, roughly seven months after its second EP “Delulu Pack” dropped at the start of the year.

Girl group KiiiKiii is working on a new song with a target release date set for next month, according to its agency Starship Entertainment on Saturday.

The potential release in August is set to come about seven months after its second EP, “Delulu Pack,” which was unveiled in January.

“The group is working hard to present music with KiiiKiii’s unique, refreshing musicality,” Starship Entertainment said in a press release.

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Further details and the release schedule for the upcoming work will be announced via the group's social media channels.

KiiiKiii debuted in March of last year with its EP “Uncut Gem.” The quintet, comprising members Leesol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum and Kya, has released songs such as “I Do Me” (2025) and “404 (New Era),” the title track from its second EP.







BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]



