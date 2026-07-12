Girl group KiiiKiii aims to release new song in August

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Boy band Seventeen's Dino to release song for K-drama 'Dream to You,' solo EP
The song "Beyond the Dream" is part of the soundtrack for the ENA rom-com drama series "Dream to You," while the EP "吉Board" will be released under Dino's alter ego, Pi Cheolin.
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BTS's 'Life Goes On' music video surpasses 600 million views
For the superstar septet, 'Life Goes On' is part of an extensive lineup of music videos that have hundreds of millions or even billions of views on YouTube.
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Girl group Twice's Jihyo releases new collaboration track with Shenseea
The Twice singer unveiled “Distant Lover,” an Afrobeat-inspired song about a situationship, ahead of the group’s finale concerts in Seoul.
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Girl group izna announces first Asia concert tour starting in Seoul
The six-member girl group will open its 2026 Asia tour with two September shows in Seoul before heading to Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.