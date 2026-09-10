Girl group X:IN to return with new music in October

The five-member girl group will release its first new Korean music in nearly eight months.

Girl group X:IN is set to return with new music in October, its agency BeBy Entertainment said Thursday.

The release marks X:IN's first Korean release in around eight months, following its fourth EP "Hyper" released in February. The group released its Japanese predebut EP “Girls on Fire in Tokyo” on Aug. 22.

A teaser poster announcing the October release was uploaded to the girl group’s social media accounts on Thursday.

X:IN debuted in April 2023 under Escrow Entertainment and moved to BeBy Entertainment in March 2025. The group comprises five members: E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah and Aria.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]