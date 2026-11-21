The court ruled in favor of members Eunha, SinB and Umji against Big Planet Made, headed by embattled chief Cha Ga-won.

Girl group Viviz has won a lawsuit against its former agency, Big Planet Made, over approximately 338 million won ($250,000) in unpaid earnings.

Big Planet Made is an entertainment agency headed by Cha Ga-won, who is currently standing trial after being indicted on fraud charges of roughly 30 billion won.

According to legal sources on Saturday, the Seoul Central District Court on Nov. 3 ruled in favor of Viviz members Eunha, SinB and Umji in a lawsuit filed against the agency seeking confirmation that their exclusive contracts were invalid and demanding the payment of unpaid earnings.

The court found that the contracts had been lawfully terminated and ordered the agency to pay the outstanding earnings along with late-payment interest.

The members notified the agency of their intention to terminate their contracts in March after it failed to pay 338.7 million won in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 and unilaterally halted production of the group's new album. The members filed the lawsuit in April.

The court found that the trust between the two parties had already broken down. It therefore ruled that the contracts had ended on March 4, when the termination notice was received by the agency.

“Entertainment activities such as music releases, performances and commercial shoots cannot be stockpiled like goods and supplied whenever there is demand,” the court said. “The scope of possible entertainment activities can also vary depending on a singer's age and public profile at the time."

It stressed that providing management support at the appropriate time is an important contractual obligation of an agency.

The court particularly pointed to the agency's decision to halt the release of a new album without prior explanation, despite the fact that the lead track had been recorded in January. It also took into account the agency's financial difficulties, noting that it had been in a state of complete capital impairment in 2023 and 2024.

Viviz previously won an injunction in June suspending the validity of its exclusive contract with the agency. The trio signed new exclusive contracts with entertainment agency Uncore last month.

Other artists and celebrities under Big Planet Made, including The Boyz, Lee Seung-gi, Lee Mu-jin, EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin and Kim Dae-ho, have also notified the agency of their intention to terminate their exclusive contracts, citing unpaid earnings.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]