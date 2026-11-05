Girl group Unchild returns with 'TiNG TiNG' two months after track's abrupt delay

Girl group Unchild performs "TiNG TiNG” during a press showcase at NOL Theater Hapjeong in western Seoul on Nov. 5. NEWS1

"TiNG TiNG" was supposed to arrive in early September, but Unchild's agency announced its postponement a week before the original release date, sparking rumors that the sextet would disband.

Unchild’s members first arrived on the K-pop scene seven months ago, declaring themselves unapologetic, unrestrained rebels. Now, the six have returned as whimsical, neon-hued “poisonous frog” heroes.

The girl group’s new single, “TiNG TiNG,” comes about two months after its originally scheduled release. At the time, the song’s abrupt delay sparked rumors, including speculation of disbandment.

But despite that turmoil, the rookie act is back with renewed resolve.

“Since we’d been looking forward to the comeback so badly, we were initially disappointed [by the sudden delay],” said member Ako during a press showcase at NOL Theater Hapjeong in western Seoul on Thursday, ahead of the 6 p.m. release of “TiNG TiNG.”

“But our focus was returning with even better performances for the fans who had waited for us, so we kept working hard.”

Unchild debuted in April as Kakao Entertainment-backed Highup Entertainment’s second K-pop act. STAYC was the first, launching in 2020.

The sextet comprises Yeeun, Tina, Ako, Evon, Haeun and Heekie. Heekie, however, has been on hiatus since June because of health issues.

“TiNG TiNG” was supposed to arrive in early September, but Highup announced its postponement a week before the original release date. The move sparked rumors that the agency was experiencing financial difficulties or that the group would soon disband.

Following persistent speculation online, Highup released a statement about a month after the delay, clarifying that “disruptions to some of [its] artists’ schedules […] occurred during the process of reorganizing [its] internal operations” and dismissing rumors of Unchild’s disbandment.

Girl group Unchild performs “TiNG TiNG” during a press showcase at NOL Theater Hapjeong in western Seoul on Nov. 5. NEWS1

“This comeback came with some difficulties, so I would like to say that we’re really, really grateful for all those who supported us,” said Ako.

The latest release consists of two songs: the title track “TiNG TiNG,” followed by “Tricky Grls.”

“TiNG TiNG” is an addictive French house song. In its music video, the members are “bug busters,” wearing neon-hued hero costumes and fighting an evil frog monster — elements reminiscent of a sci-fi show or game.

After describing itself as “green tree frogs” — a symbol of rebelliousness drawn from a Korean fable about a frog that always did the opposite of what it was told — in its debut single, Unchild called itself “poison frogs” this time, ready to fend off evil.

Girl group Unchild performs “TiNG TiNG” during a press showcase at NOL Theater Hapjeong in western Seoul on Nov. 5. NEWS1

“‘TiNG TiNG’ is a unique and lovely single [that highlights] Unchild’s diverse quirks and confidence,” said Yeeun. “We tried to show ourselves enjoying doing things our own way, without hiding what makes us different from others.”

“While we maintained a cool, energetic side […] for our debut, we wanted to show a lively, almost character-like charm this time, so we worked really hard on practicing our facial expressions [for performances],” said Ako.

As Unchild returns to a crowded scene, with high-profile girl groups actively promoting, Evon hopes that the band’s distinctive narrative and neon aesthetic will catch more people’s eyes and ears.

“We’ve prepared this single while immersed deeply in the concept in every aspect — visuals, performance and music — so we’d like to be described as ‘top-tier’ when it comes to [that],” she said.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]