Girl group OurBirthday to debut with 'Hungry (Side A)'

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Tiffany Young announces 'Edge of Calm Tour' dates across Asia
Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young will launch her 'Edge of Calm Tour' in Hong Kong on Sept. 12 ahead of her first solo full-length album release on Aug. 20.
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Korea's 'Notes app apology': Why celebrities address their most delicate moments by hand
In an age of PR statements and paid posts on social media, Korean celebrities write letters by hand to apologize or make an announcement to convey their effort, sincerity and humility.
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‘Hope’ tops 1 million admissions in just three days, fastest among 2026 films
The sci-fi thriller's emphatic debut marked the strongest opening of director Na Hong-jin's career as the film also earned praise from fellow directors.
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BTS releases Korean-language versions, music video for 'Normal'
The group released Korean and instrumental editions of the track and debuted the song's music video on Spotify ahead of their performance at Sunday's World Cup final halftime show.