Girl group OurBirthday to debut with 'Hungry (Side A)'

The three confirmed members of the upcoming girl group OurBirthday JYP ENTERTAINMENT

JYP Entertainment’s first new girl group in four years, OurBirthday, will debut on Wednesday with a digital single.

Girl group OurBirthday is set to debut on Wednesday with the digital single "Hungry (Side A)," agency JYP Entertainment said Saturday.

The name OurBirthday refers to the group’s determination to treat every day like it’s a special day.

OurBirthday comprises members Cho Hye-jin, Baby and Achiraya, along with more members that have yet to be revealed. Cho was the winner of the KBS television music survival show “The Ddanddara” (2024-25).

OurBirthday is JYP Entertainment's first new girl group in four years since NMIXX debuted in 2022.





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]