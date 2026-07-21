Girl group Mamamoo adds Japan stop to '4WARD' world tour

For the additional stop, Mamamoo's "4WARD" world tour will head to the Tokyo Garden Theater on Oct. 25.

Girl group Mamamoo has added a stop in Japan for its “4WARD” world tour, according to its agency RBW on Tuesday.

The group will now perform at the Tokyo Garden Theater in Tokyo on Oct. 25.

Mamamoo kicked off the tour with a three-day show at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, in June and has since performed in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Macau.

A poster for Mamamoo's Japan stop of the “4WARD” world tour RBW

Following a concert in Singapore on July 31, the “4WARD” tour will head to Manila; New York; Chicago; Fort Worth; Cedar Park, Texas; Los Angeles; San Jose, California; Kent, Washington; Jakarta, Indonesia; Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Tokyo.

Mamamoo debuted in 2014 and consists of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The quartet is best known for songs such as “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2016), “You’re the best” (2016), “Décalcomanie” (2016), “Yes I am” (2017), “Starry Night” (2018), “HIP” (2019) and “AYA” (2020).





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]