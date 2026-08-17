Girl group Lightsum to release new song for Japanese debut

The six-member girl group will release “Doushite” on Sept. 23, its first full-group release since 2024.

Girl group Lightsum will release a new song in Japan next month, its agency Cube Entertainment said Monday.

"Doushite," set to drop on Sept. 23, will be the group’s first release in two years to feature all six members after the group's 2024 single “POSE!”.

The upcoming release was teased in a scene of a Japanese documentary featuring Lightsum, “Re:Idol." The second episode of the series was launched Sunday on the local platform Abema.

A compilation of screen-captured images of "Re:Idol" that shows Lightsum's journey for its Japanese debut CUBE ENTERTAINMENT

“We think this song will help us showcase more of our charm and appeal,” the members said in the documentary.

Lightsum debuted in 2021 with its first single "Vanilla." The group released the single "Light a Wish" in October 2021, followed by the EPs "Into The Light" (2022) and “Honey or Spice” (2023).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]