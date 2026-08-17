Girl group Lightsum to release new song for Japanese debut

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One idol tried to unionize K-pop. Almost no one followed.
A former Teen Top member withdrew a proposed idol union after it drew only two listed members, exposing fears over agency power and legal uncertainty.
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Girl group ILLIT releases Korean version of 'I Got Your Back'
Jisoo and Momoka of Japanese girl group HANA, who were featured on the original Japanese pop-rock track, participated in the Korean version of "I Got Your Back" as well.
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Cravity grants leukemia patient’s wish with dance session in Seoul
A 12-year-old leukemia patient met Cravity, practiced choreography and filmed a dance video with the K-pop group through Make-A-Wish Korea.
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How K-pop engineers the perfect gaze
Weighted highlight lenses have become the latest apple of idols’ eyes, giving them a distinct look that becomes part of an onstage ensemble.