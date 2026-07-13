Girl group Le Sserafim 'eats up' sold-out opener for 'Pureflow' world tour

Girl group Le Sserafim performs during one of its “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim kicked off its "Pureflow" world tour with two sold-out shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday.

Give Le Sserafim any concept, and the girl group will “eat it up,” as it sings in its hit track “Spaghetti” (2025).

Whether fierce, charismatic, playful or eccentric, every concept was brought to life by all five members through their intense choreography, facial acting and magnetic stage presence during their concert in Incheon on Sunday.

Le Sserafim kicked off its “Pureflow” world tour with two sold-out shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday. The shows marked the group’s first full-group performance since member Kim Chae-won scaled back her participation in group activities while recovering from a neck injury.

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Building on the message of the group’s second full-length album of the same name, released in May, the “Pureflow” concert reflected the album’s central theme — moving forward despite fear — through a relentless pace that saw Le Sserafim power through 24 songs over two and a half hours.

The show began before the girl group stepped on stage. Minutes before the concert, dozens of masked dancers in costumes roamed the arena floor, weaving through audience members and hyping up the crowd.

Girl group Le Sserafim performs during one of its “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

Then, against three massive floor-to-ceiling light-emitting diode (LED) screens showing rushing water, the quintet emerged in shimmering black-and-red outfits for “Celebration” before immediately launching into an explosive opening set that included “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” (2023).

Throughout the concert, the members — Kim, Kazuha, Huh Sun-jin, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae — repeatedly encouraged fans to let loose.

“This is a stage that everyone can enjoy,” Kazuha said. “If you’re having fun, dance. Don’t be self-conscious.”

“When you leave tonight, you’ll think, ‘We killed it.’ Let’s have no regrets,” Hong added.

Le Sserafim's Karusha performs during one of the girl group's “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim's Huh Yun-jin performs during one of the girl group's “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

Following the first talk segment, the group opted to slow things down with “Need Your Company” and “Sonder,” more mellow songs that put the spotlight on the members’ vocals rather than choreography.

Le Sserafim maintained a similar vibe with “HOT” (2025), “Perfect Night” (2023) and “Blue Flame" (2022), all three of which were rearranged with a live band, giving the songs a fresh sound distinct from their studio versions.

“On our previous tour, we focused on performing the songs as they were originally recorded,” Huh said. “This time, we wanted to try new band arrangements.”

Girl group Le Sserafim performs during one of its “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

One of Le Sserafim’s greatest strengths was how effortlessly the members shifted between concepts. Moments after performing more relaxed, playful songs such as “Perfect Night,” they flipped the atmosphere completely with “Easy” (2024), transforming into cool, confident pop stars to showcase their remarkable versatility. Kazuha took center stage during “Easy” with her fluid, precise movements.

“Saki” stood out as one of the night’s most theatrical performances. The members fully immersed themselves in the stage’s dramatic flair and used every inch of the stage to deliver one of the show’s strongest choreographies.

“We wanted to make it feel like a musical,” Huh explained afterward. She particularly excelled at conveying each song’s mood through her facial expressions.

Girl group Le Sserafim performs during one of its “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

The recently released “Boompala” had to be the evening’s highlight. Standing atop a parade car-style platform in glittering outfits, the members owned the stage, while Kim’s iconic opening choreography drew some of the loudest cheers of the night.

The excitement only grew with “Antifragile” (2022). Even fans who had been sitting until that point stood up, waving their light sticks and singing along. It was one of the moments in which the audience truly became part of the performance.

Girl group Le Sserafim performs during one of its “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

What impressed most, however, was the group’s stamina. Over two hours, with only short breaks in between for dress changes, Le Sserafim showed no signs of fatigue despite the demanding choreography. Even during “Spaghetti,” which featured one of the night’s most physically taxing routines, complete with extensive floor work and aggressive head movements, the members remained sharply synchronized and expressive.

The group continued with “Unforgiven” (2023) and “Fire in the Belly” (2023) before exiting the stage.

The arena then transformed into a giant karaoke room as the LED screens displayed the lyrics to “Boompala,” allowing everyone in the crowd to sing along as they waited for the encore.

Le Sserafim's Kim Chae-won performs during one of the girl group's “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae performs during one of the girl group's “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim's Sakura Miyawaki performs during one of the girl group's “Pureflow” world tour shows in Incheon. The Incheon concerts took place on July 11 and 12. SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim returned in casual blue, white and black outfits for “Fearless” (2022), recreating the stage that first propelled the group into the spotlight. They wrapped up the night with “Iffy Iffy,” “No Celestial” (2022) and “Smart” (2024).

“Compared to our last tour, we wanted to take on many new challenges,” Sakura said. “More than anything, it meant so much that the five of us were able to perform together on stage.”

“We kept asking ourselves how we could create a show that would surpass our previous tour,” Kim said. “We put a lot of effort into presenting a different kind of story and performance.”

The tour will continue in Japan with concerts in Osaka on July 25 and 26 before concluding in Manila in December.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]