Girl group Katseye to release new single 'Animal'

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BTS expands New York edition of 'The City' project ahead of 'Arirang' world tour concert
The "BTS The City Arirang - New York" citywide event will comprise special bus tours, a documentary screening, a stamp rally and other community engagement activities and cultural experiences.
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Girl group Mamamoo adds Japan stop to '4WARD' world tour
For the additional stop, Mamamoo's "4WARD" world tour will head to the Tokyo Garden Theater on Oct. 25.
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Boy band Ateez's agency pursues legal action over malicious posts
KQ Entertainment is tracking online posts and accounts that defame Ateez members, sexually harass them, invade their privacy or otherwise violate their rights.
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Actor Kwak Dong-yeon to begin mandatory military service in August
Due to his enlistment, Kwak Dong-yeon will no longer appear on the tvN variety show "The Village Barber."