Girl group Katseye to release new single 'Animal'

The single comes ahead of Katseye's third EP, "Wild," which will be released on Aug. 14.

Girl group Katseye will release its new single “Animal” at 1 p.m. on Friday, labels HYBE and Geffen Records announced on Tuesday.

The group released a teaser for the song’s music video that same day. In the clip, the members wear contrasting outfits, ranging from suits to leather jackets, all with a red-and-black theme that draws on spy-thriller aesthetics.

Katseye was formed through the competition series “The Debut: Dream Academy” (2023) and debuted in 2024 with the single “Debut.” The group is currently promoting itself as a five-member act — Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoon-chae — while Manon remains on hiatus.

The group won New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video for “Gnarly” (2025) at the American Music Awards in May. Earlier, it was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Gabriela” (2025) at the Grammy Awards in February.

Katseye will release its third EP, “Wild,” on Aug. 14 before heading on its “The Wildworld Tour,” which will open in Dublin on Sept. 1 and close in Mexico City on Nov. 27.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]