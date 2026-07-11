Girl group izna announces first Asia concert tour starting in Seoul

The six-member girl group will open its 2026 Asia tour with two September shows in Seoul before heading to Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Girl group izna will hold its first concert tour across Asia, starting with a two-day concert in Seoul on Sept. 19 and 20.

Titled "2026 izna Concert Tour: Who Dat Girl?," the girl group will kick off the tour at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 19 and 20.

"Through the tour, izna will connect closely with fans through a stage setup designed to showcase their charms as much as possible," the girl group's agency, WakeOne, said in a press release Friday.

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"The members are determined to showcase the stages filled with their stage presence," it said.

Poster for girl group izna's fan concert "Who Dat Girl?" WAKEONE

A fan concert will also take place in Taipei on Oct. 9; Manila in the Philippines, on Oct. 17; Hong Kong on Oct. 24; Singapore on Nov. 8 and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Dec. 5.

izna debuted through Mnet's survival show “I-Land 2: N/a” (2024) and released its first EP “N/a” that same year. The group currently consists of six members: Bang, Koko, Mai, Ryu Sa-rang, Choi Jung-eun and Jeong Sae-bi. Yoon Ji-yoon left the group in August 2025.

The group most recently released its third EP, "Set the Tempo," in June featuring lead track "Metronome."







BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]