Girl group ILLIT releases Korean version of 'I Got Your Back'

The digital cover for the Korean version of girl group ILLIT's Japanese single “I Got Your Back” BELIF LAB

Jisoo and Momoka of Japanese girl group HANA, who were featured on the original Japanese pop-rock track, participated in the Korean version of "I Got Your Back" as well.

The Korean version of girl group ILLIT’s Japanese single “I Got Your Back” was released on Monday, its agency, Belif Lab, said that same day.

Originally released in July, “I Got Your Back” is the title track of ILLIT’s second Japanese single of the same name. The song also appears in the soundtrack for the Japanese series “The Vacation Principle,” which premiered on July 27.

Jisoo and Momoka of Japanese girl group HANA, who were featured on the original Japanese pop-rock track, participated in the Korean version of “I Got Your Back” as well.

“We put a lot of thought into making sure our sincerity comes through to listeners, as ‘I Got Your Back (Feat. Jisoo, Momoka of HANA)’ is a song that reflects our honest […] emotions,” ILLIT said in a press release.

“We hope that listeners pay close attention to the lyrics and the comforting message that you’re not alone. Even though [we’re releasing] the same song, we found that singing it in Korean brings out a different kind of charm.”

ILLIT debuted with the EP “Super Real Me” under Belif Lab in March 2024. The five-member group consists of Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha and is known for songs such as “Magnetic” (2024) and “Not Cute Anymore” (2025).

The group is set to meet fans in Hong Kong on Saturday and Sunday for the final stop of its “Press Start” concert tour, which kicked off in Seoul in March.

ILLIT will hold encore concerts for the tour in Incheon in October and Chiba, Japan, in December.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]