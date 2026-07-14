Girl group H1-KEY becomes ambassador to promote esports festival 

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One move was enough: Ateez's San has the algorithm in a chokehold
A split-second dance move in Ateez’s “Bad” spread far beyond the fandom, drawing millions of views and boosting the group’s profile in Korea.
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Boy band idntt expands to 20 members with itsnotover — but it’s still not over
Modhaus unveiled five new members for idntt’s third subunit as the 24-member boy group moves closer to its full lineup.
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Taiwanese Korean singer Shi Shi serves up nostalgia with 'Tteokbokki'
The "Tteokbokki" music video was released simultaneously with her album, "The Taste Of…," which marks the singer's first release in two years and features songs in English, Korean and Chinese.
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Former Korean rapper convicted of sexually assaulting minors mulls jump into Japan's porn industry
Writing on X, ex-Roo'ra member Go Young-wook said it was tough finding work in Korea and noted the shortage of male porn actors in Japan.