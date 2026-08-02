Girl group Girls' Generation's Yuri ends 19-year run with SM Entertainment

The agency confirmed that Yuri's activities as a member of Girls' Generation will remain unchanged.

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Girl group Girls' Generation member Yuri

Girl group Girls’ Generation’s Yuri ended her 19-year run with SM Entertainment, though the K-pop veteran confirmed that she will keep performing with the band.

“After in-depth discussions with Kwon Yu-ri, we have mutually agreed to conclude our 19-year journey together as of Aug. 31,” said SM Entertainment on Friday. “Even after the contract ends, Yuri’s activities with Girls’ Generation will remain unchanged.”

Yuri debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007. The group is best known for hits such as “Into The New World” (2007), “Genie” (2009) and “Gee” (2010). She later forayed into acting, appearing in the mystery thriller film “Somebody” (2024) and the JTBC drama “The Art of Negotiation” (2025).


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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