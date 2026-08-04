Girl group AtHeart to release remake of Roo'ra's 1996 song

The upcoming single is part of AtHeart's "Time Travel Project," reinterpreting global and Korean hits from 1996.

Girl group AtHeart will release its second single “3! 4!” on Aug. 19, its agency Titan Content said on Tuesday.

The song is a reinterpretation of “3! 4!” (1996), the hit track by co-ed Korean hip hop group Roo’ra.

Roo’ra’s song has been selected as AtHeart’s second interpolation work following “Say It,” which is based on The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” (1996). The releases are part of the group’s “Time Travel Project,” reinterpreting global and Korean hits from 1996.

A promotional image of girl group AtHeart's upcoming single “3! 4!” TITAN CONTENT

The project seemingly intends to evoke nostalgia among listeners with 1990s-inspired sounds and visuals, with a foldable electronic dictionary serving as a key item for the upcoming single’s promotional campaign.

AtHeart, the first K-pop group launched by U.S.-based Titan Content, debuted last year with the EP “Plot Twist.” The septet — Nahyun, Seohyeon, Bome, Arin, Michi, Katelyn and Aurora — has since released the EP “Plot Twist (English ver.)” (2025) and the singles “Shut Up” and “Butterfly Doors.”





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]