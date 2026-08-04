Girl group AtHeart to release remake of Roo'ra's 1996 song

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Korean remake of ‘The Intern’ starring Choi Min-sik, Han So-hee to hit theaters Sept. 16
The film follows the same plotline as the Hollywood original, with an older intern supporting a workaholic young CEO.
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Boy band Xdinary Heroes to hold third fan meet and greet
For the three-day "The X-Town" event, Xdinary Heroes will transform into sheriffs, fill the venue with rock music and interact with Villains, the official name of its fandom.
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BTS Grammy performance videos removed over licensing, not boycott, Recording Academy says
A Recording Academy representative explained that removing videos is "a standard practice for Grammy performances, as licensing terms vary and are typically limited to one year or less."
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Alleged former teacher of Rescene's Woni defends singer from bullying accusations
The remarks came after an online post accusing the idol of being part of a group of bullies in middle school went viral.