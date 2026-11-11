'Genderless' K-pop group XLOV to hold Seoul concerts in January 

K-pop group XLOV will hold its "L:(O)v or (X)" concerts in Seoul on Jan. 9 and 10, celebrating the second anniversary of its debut.

Poster for K-pop act XLOV's "L:(O)v or (X)" concerts held in Seoul RBW, STRANGE LAB

K-pop act XLOV will hold concerts in Seoul in January, its agency Strange Lab said Wednesday.

Titled "L:(O)v or (X)," the concerts will take place at Sungshin Women's University's Woonjung Green Campus in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 9 and 10 next year.

The concert title expands on the meanings behind XLOV's name, which combines "X," symbolizing imperfection, and "LOV," which represents incomplete love, the agency said.

The concerts will also mark the second anniversary of the group's debut on Jan. 7, 2025, with the single "I'mma Be."

Tickets will go on presale for fan club members at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 through NOL, followed by general ticket sales at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Managed by RBW's Strange Lab, the four-member band became the first K-pop act to put a genderless concept at the forefront of its visual identity. The band consists of Wumti, Rui, Hyun and Haru.

XLOV recently released its third EP, "i=!", on Oct. 28.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]