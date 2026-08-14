G-Dragon's agency donates 500 million won to support young artists

Galaxy Corporation donated 500 million won ($353,600) to the JusPeace Foundation, founded by G-Dragon, to nurture 50 emerging artists and creators.

Galaxy Corporation, a tech-entertainment company managing veteran singer G-Dragon, donated 500 million won ($353,600) to his JusPeace Foundation to support 50 young artists, the talent agency said on Friday.

“The donation shows that the agency can invest and join efforts to uphold artists’ social values,” Galaxy Corporation said.

G-Dragon established the JusPeace Foundation in 2024 to nurture emerging artists and creators. He now serves as the organization’s honorary chairman.

The foundation opened applications for the funding last December.

A ceremony to mark the donation and G-Dragon’s birthday, “JusPeace Day 50,” will take place at Galaxy Robot Park in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Tuesday, during which visitors can leave messages for the selected artists and their works. The event will also feature an auction of some of their pieces, with a portion of the proceeds going toward other nonprofit initiatives.

“One of young artists’ most urgent needs is an opportunity to present their creations to the world,” Oh Hee-young, a representative of the foundation, said.

Galaxy Corporation stated that, through collaborations with the JusPeace Foundation, it aims to create a virtuous cycle in which up-and-coming artists can showcase their works, opening doors to more opportunities.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]