FT Island plans Christmas Eve Japan concert

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Boy band TWS to drop second single 'TO US' in November
The upcoming single comes around six months after the release of its fifth EP "No Tragedy" in April and will feature candid stories about universal emotions and concerns.
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Lima rolls out the purple carpet for BTS ahead of Peru concerts
Peru's capital is renaming a street and lighting landmarks ahead of BTS's first-ever shows in the country.
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Park Jin-young says he didn't realize he was paid for 'unpaid' committee role
The singer and K-pop mogul, who said he will testify under oath at the National Assembly's annual audit, defended mixing business and ministry activities while offering to return his 2 million won monthly government allowance.
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Military duty can’t stop Seventeen as subunit, solo activities keep music rolling
While six Korean members are currently enlisted and two are set to join this month, the remaining members are keeping busy.