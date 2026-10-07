FT Island plans Christmas Eve Japan concert

The rock band will hold two shows at Pacifico Yokohama on Dec. 24, with fan club ticket lotteries opening Friday.

LEE TAE-HEE
LEE TAE-HEE NEWS REPORTER
Published
A poster for FT Island's “A Winter's Night” concert

Rock band FT Island will hold a Christmas Eve concert in Japan, its agency FNC Entertainment said Wednesday.

The “A Winter's Night” concert will take place on Dec. 24 at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall in Yokohama, Japan. There will be two shows that day, each starting at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket lottery applications for those part of the band's Japan membership will open on Friday.

FT Island, which debuted in 2007, is known for hits such as “Love Sick” (2007), “I Hope” (2009) and “Severely” (2012).

BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr] 

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