Tving unveiled its 2027 lineup featuring eight original productions, including a new season for the viral reality dating show “EXchange” (2021–), the comedy series “Study Group” (2025–) and the hip-hop survival show “Rap:Public” (2024–).

From a highly anticipated romance series starring Jung Hae-in and Shin Sae-kyeong and a new season of the hit dating reality show “EXchange” (2021–) to Olympic figure skater Cha Jun-hwan’s return to acting, domestic streaming platform Tving is betting big on original content for 2027.

Tving unveiled its 2027 lineup, which features eight original productions: “Sunday Morning Baseball Club” (working title), “Love Virus,” “M: Reboot,” “Gracefully Killing You” (working title) and “The Gungjeon Land,” as well as the fifth season of “EXchange,” the second season of “Study Group” (2025–) and the second season of “Rap:Public” (2024–).

“EXchange” brings former couples together to rekindle old flames or spark new ones. One of the streaming platform’s signature unscripted series, the show has grown in popularity with each season. At the time, the fourth season, which aired last year, set a Tving record by remaining the No. 1 driver of paid subscriptions for 16 consecutive weeks.

In the second season of the action comedy “Study Group,” Hwang Min-hyun reprises his role as a high school student who dreams of excelling academically but whose only real talent lies in fighting. The upcoming season follows Hwang’s character as he and his fellow study group members embark on new adventures beyond the school gates.

The hip-hop survival show “Rap:Public” will also return for a second season next year. The program places contestants in an undisclosed location cut off from the outside world — forming a “republic of rappers” — where they use their rap skills as a weapon to build alliances and strategically compete to make it to the end.

Among brand-new shows, the baseball drama “Sunday Morning Baseball Club” promises to be a home run with its humor and relatable stories. The series, featuring Oh Jung-se, Jeon Hye-jin, Joo Jong-hyuk and Joo Hyun-young, follows members of a weekend amateur baseball league who worry more about getting home on time than winning games. Through their modest yet wholehearted pursuit of baseball, the men rediscover parts of themselves that they had long forgotten.

The rom-com “Love Virus” centers on a long-term couple, played by Jun and Shin. Having been each other’s first love, the two agree to take a break and date other people before tying the knot so they can marry without lingering regrets and avoid any future temptation to cheat. But as with most love stories, theirs gets complicated.

Kim Da-mi, Cho Bo-ah and Jo A-ram team up in the noir action series “Gracefully Killing You.” When Kim’s character, a meek woman who has only ever dreamed of being a devoted wife and mother, gets divorced, she is forced to find a job and discovers a talent that she never knew she had. Kim Jae-uck and Nam Yoon-su are also part of the cast.

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan performs during the figure skating exhibition gala at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 21. YONHAP

As the title suggests, “M: Reboot” is another take on MBC’s hit horror series “M” (1994), which became known for its protagonist’s eerie but iconic green eyes. The reboot follows a mysterious persona named M that awakens within the body of a once-promising ballerina, played by girl group I.O.I’s Jung Chae-yeon. As a detective, played by Jung Gun-joo, pursues traces of a mysterious green glow, he and Jung Chae-yeon’s character become entangled in a series of bizarre incidents.

Cha, who worked as a child actor before pursuing a career on the ice, revisits his roots, starring in the sitcom “The Gungjeon Land.” The show follows the chaotic lives of young part-time employees at a seemingly magical amusement park. Like “Sunday Morning Baseball Club,” “The Gungjeon Land” prioritizes humor and heart by contrasting the ideal of working at an amusement park with the protagonists’ struggles.

“Tving has developed its own formula for success by infusing everyday stories with a bold sense of imagination and experimenting with different genre combinations,” a Tving representative said. “In 2027, we will demonstrate the competitive edge of Korean content through our high-quality productions that pair universally relatable stories with daring creativity.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]