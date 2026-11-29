The director says his new Netflix crime thriller draws on Korean history, shamanism and memories of 2002 rather than a calculated global appeal.

Director Han Jun-hee, the creative behind hits such as “D.P.” (2021-23) and “Weak Hero Class” (2022-25), doesn’t necessarily have an international audience in mind when making a series, even for a global streaming platform.

For his latest Netflix series, the hard-boiled crime thriller “The Blue Road,” which brings together Korean and Japanese actors and takes its story across borders, the filmmaker looked closer to home for inspiration — like his father’s sense of style, for instance.

The eight-part series, starring Korea’s Son Suk-ku and Japan’s Eita Nagayama, follows two detectives investigating a string of gruesome murders that cross borders in 2002.

For Han, that year feels like yesterday.

A shot of Tokyo in "The Blue Road" NETFLIX

Football fans clad in red, sporting devil horns and painted faces, flooded the streets of Seoul, waving the Korean flag as the national team made its improbable run to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. In Tokyo, the R&B sounds of BoA’s “Listen to My Heart” (2002) played on advertising screens in a mobile phone commercial, while news of the teenage prodigy taking Japan by storm made its way back to Korea.

Son Suk-ku as Kim Seok in “The Blue Road” NETFLIX

“It feels like it wasn’t that long ago, but almost 25 years have already passed. There are so many vivid memories from that time,” Han said during a roundtable interview with reporters in Seoul on Wednesday, following the series’ release on Nov. 20.

The retro look of Son’s character, detective Kim Seok, with his short-sleeved shirts tucked into high-waisted trousers, was inspired by the way Han’s father dressed when he was younger.

“My father was quite a stylish man when he was young,” Han recalled. “I thought those things looked really cool, and I figured they would look good on Son Suk-ku, too.”

“Some viewers might find [the look] a little old-fashioned, but I was convinced it would look classic.”

Eita Nagayama as Inose Hiroshi, right, in “The Blue Road” NETFLIX

Han’s personal imprint on the series extends beyond its period aesthetics. A longtime admirer of the Korean-Japanese comic on which the series is based, the director said he took the initiative to obtain its adaptation rights with his production company, Shortcake, years before filming began. In adapting the comic, he thought that “approaching the story from a Korean perspective and bringing the different strands of the narrative closer to Korea’s modern history might make it a little easier [for viewers] to follow.”

“I think there are ultimately aspects of Northeast Asia that are interconnected. And I thought there was a narrative that I could see from my own perspective as a Korean,” he said.

The adaptation explores the experiences of people with Korean roots who struggle to find a sense of belonging, from North Korean defectors to ethnic Koreans in Japan and the former Soviet Union.

“They are indeed people who don’t belong anywhere. Kim Seok is no exception,” Han said.

Son Suk-ku as Kim Seok, center, and Eita Nagayama as Inose Hiroshi in “The Blue Road” NETFLIX

Even the meaning of the title was reimagined. While the original comic’s title derives from its protagonist’s efforts to rid his neighborhood of organized crime, the series ties it to the forced relocation of ethnic Koreans from the Soviet Far East to Central Asia under Josef Stalin in 1937.

“Screenwriter [Cho Yu-jin] came up with the idea that it was called ‘the blue road’ because the tears shed by ethnic Koreans during their forced relocation were blue. I found that idea really compelling,” Han said.

Han also drew on musok (Korean shamanism), with the recurring sound of ritual bells haunting Kim throughout the series. The phenomenon is linked to the concept of sinjul — a spiritual connection believed to predispose a person to becoming a shaman — and serves as a symbol of something the character must overcome.

“In a superhero story, something like that might be a talent, but that’s not what it is [in ‘The Blue Road’],” Han said. “It’s not an ability. It’s just something that causes him anguish.”

For Han, incorporating such historical and cultural elements into a crime thriller was not about delivering an overt message to viewers.

“I’m not at all trying to impart a lesson or teach anyone anything, but I thought that weaving such stories into entertainment might also be one of the roles of filmmakers.”

Son Suk-ku, left, and Han Jun-hee while filming “The Blue Road” NETFLIX

Han has no plans for a second season.

“I’ve never worked with a second season in mind,” he said.

“When I’m writing a script, I don’t think of myself as the one who determines [a character’s] ending,” Han said. “As the character moves forward, I think there comes a point when they begin to head in a direction of their own.”

“I thought this was a story that had to come to a conclusion, and one in which Kim Seok had to meet that particular ending.”





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]