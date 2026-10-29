From Enhypen and 'Dune' to Big Bang and Dooly, 2026 MAMA crosses universes in 'Music Interstellar'

From left: Shin Hyung-kwan, director of music content business at CJ ENM; Yoon Shin-hye, head of the Mnet business division; and Park Chan-uk, head of the convention business division, pose for a photo ahead of a press event for CJ ENM’s 2026 MAMA Awards in southern Seoul on Oct. 29. CJ ENM

The 27th edition of the awards, held in Japan on Nov. 20 and 21, will go beyond music to promote the Korean art scene.

The resident K-pop vampires of boy band Enhypen will team up with Paul Atreides of the upcoming film “Dune: Part Three,” while Big Bang will join forces with Dooly the Little Dinosaur.

The unlikely pairs set the stage for the 2026 MAMA Awards as one of K-pop’s biggest awards shows seeks to catalyze the “interstellar” convergence across art forms in this year’s edition, themed “A Music Interstellar.”

“What we are trying to present in this year’s MAMA is a musical universe that transcends both time and space, encapsulating the year 2026 in a nutshell,” said Yoon Shin-hye, head of CJ ENM’s Mnet business division and longtime chief producer of MAMA Awards, during a press conference held in southern Seoul on Thursday.

“This year’s theme, ‘A Music Interstellar,’ symbolizes a journey of exploring stars of music in the unknown universe of MAMA, exploring, discovering and sharing what you like,” Yoon added.

From left: Shin Hyung-kwan, director of music content business at CJ ENM; Yoon Shin-hye, head of the Mnet business division; and Park Chan-uk, head of the convention business division, pose for a photo ahead of a press event for CJ ENM’s 2026 MAMA Awards in southern Seoul on Oct. 29. CJ ENM

Hosted by CJ ENM since 1999, the annual MAMA Awards are known as one of the largest and most influential awards ceremonies in K-pop. This year’s show, its 27th edition, will take place on Nov. 20 and 21 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan, featuring the largest lineup of K-pop acts for an edition of the ceremony held at a single venue. In 2024, the awards took place in two host cities, Los Angeles and Osaka.

The lineup for the first night, Nov. 20, includes Enhypen, NCT Wish, ILLIT, BabyMonster, Allday Project, Rescene and Treasure, while the second night features Big Bang, Le Sserafim, Woodz, IVE, Twice’s Nayeon, Cortis and more.

Actor Park Bo-gum, who has hosted the show multiple times since 2017, will host both nights this year. The MAMA Awards have also appointed Park as its “ambassador” for the first time, making him the central storyteller bringing the “A Music Interstellar” theme to life across both days.

Actor Park Bo-gum, who will host the 2026 MAMA Awards CJ ENM

During Thursday’s event, organizer CJ ENM also announced that the duo Panic, which debuted in 1995, will perform at this year’s awards, collaborating with younger artists including Cortis’s Martin and Sanghyun, Woodz, ZeroBaseOne’s Kim Tae-rae, Allday Project’s Woochan and Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha.

Another key component of this year’s show is the convergence of different art forms.

The duo Panic is set to perform at 2026 MAMA Awards. CJ ENM

As part of its collaboration with Korean arts, intended to channel global interest in K-pop toward the Korean arts scene, the MAMA Awards is working with artist Lee Bae, focusing on a growing desire for the human touch and craftsmanship.

MAMA has also previously presented a fusion between films and K-pop, such as last year’s special collaboration with Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) through “cinematic stages.” For this year’s collaboration, boy band Enhypen of HYBE’s Belift Lab, known for vampire-themed fantasy lore woven into its discography and aesthetics, will deliver a special performance in collaboration with “Dune: Part Three,” set to premiere in December.

A promotional image for the 2026 MAMA Awards CJ ENM

“We’re working very hard on preparation to fully showcase what kind of performance may unfold when Enhypen’s unique universe meets that of the universe of ‘Dune,’” said Yoon.

K-pop veteran Big Bang, which celebrated its 20th debut anniversary this year, will also collaborate with Dooly the Little Dinosaur, a beloved character originating in a comic serialized from 1983 to 1993.

MAMA has also teamed up with Google’s AI agent Gemini, with plans to incorporate the technology into the creation of various performances.

A key addition to this year’s MAMA Awards is its inaugural fan event, Fan Festa, which will begin on Nov. 9 at landmarks across Osaka, offering experience zones and stamp collecting.

“We plan to let fans experience MAMA from the moment you arrive in the host city and walk its streets, rather than only when you enter the venue,” said Park Chan-uk, head of CJ ENM’s convention business division. “We wanted to create a space where fans can participate themselves, share what they like with one another and build new relationships with fans they meet for the first time.”

With last year’s MAMA Awards affected by a major fire in Hong Kong, organizers said they have strengthened preparations for various risk scenarios.

“We are thoroughly preparing every aspect in advance, on a case-by-case basis,” Park said. “In Japan, for example, we are preparing earthquake response manuals for different intensity levels.”

Responding to longstanding fan criticism about sound quality, organizers said improvements are underway.

“We take that criticism to heart and are continuing to make improvements,” Yoon said. “We are working to improve the sound, and we will show that.”

From left: Shin Hyung-kwan, director of music content business at CJ ENM; Yoon Shin-hye, head of the Mnet business division; and Park Chan-uk, head of the convention business division, pose for a photo ahead of a press event for CJ ENM’s 2026 MAMA Awards in southern Seoul on Oct. 29. CJ ENM

“I always tell our colleagues that the MAMA Awards are an event we must make a success, and that we must put on the best show,” said Shin Hyung-kwan, the director of music content business at CJ ENM. “But, just like life, events are not always a 100 percent success. After an event, I always feel we fell a little short and think we could do better.”

Nevertheless, the MAMA Awards have continued to improve and evolve, Shin said.

“This year, too, although this is our 27th edition, we will approach it with the mindset of a rookie artist participating for the first time, working hard and having fun creating the show together with all the K-pop artists, fans and partners.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]