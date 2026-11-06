From dating bans to surgery, how drastic are NewJeans’ ‘unusually aggressive’ restrictions?

Legal experts say controls over dating, image management and surgery costs in the group’s contracts remain common across K-pop, despite concerns over artists’ rights.

When a K-pop trainee signs an exclusive contract in pursuit of stardom, just how many strings come attached?

That question resurfaced after The New York Times on Thursday examined the 2022 contracts signed between NewJeans members and their agency, ADOR, shedding light on provisions that the report said demonstrated the “strict control” K-pop labels continue to exert over their artists despite years of calls for overhaul.

Seoul-based entertainment lawyer Roh Jong-eon, one of the experts who reviewed the NewJeans contracts for The Times, was quoted in the article as saying, “[The contract] restricts the artists’ freedom to a degree rarely seen, even in recent major-label contracts.”

ADOR, a HYBE label, immediately pushed back against the report, saying on Friday that the contracts comply with laws protecting minors and that restrictions such as preventing “inappropriate romantic relationships” are necessary to protect artists.

Then just how unusual are the restrictions in NewJeans' contracts? Are they exceptionally stringent, or do they reflect practices common in K-pop's notoriously high-risk, high-reward industry? And to what extent can such restrictions be justified in the eyes of the law?







Protection for minors

The Times pointed out that ADOR omitted protection of minors from the Korean government’s standardized contract template, which the article said “makes it harder for singers to challenge their working conditions.”

Attorney Song Hye-mi of OPES Law Firm

ADOR disputed the alleged lack of protection, saying, “All HYBE labels enter into the government-standard supplementary agreement for minors with their trainees.”

Entertainment lawyers said K-pop agencies commonly modify government-issued standard contracts and use supplementary agreements rather than adopt the templates verbatim. Protections for underage performers may also be covered by supplementary agreements and, more important, by laws that take precedence over contractual terms.

“There is the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, as well as other laws protecting children and adolescents, including the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses,” said Song Hye-mi, an entertainment lawyer who heads OPES Law Firm. “As a result, those protections take precedence over the contract.”

However, Song also noted that some contracts contain provisions allowing greater flexibility in applying restrictions on minors' working hours on the condition of parental consent.







NewJeans in a promotional photo for “How Sweet” (2024) ADOR

Ban on ‘inappropriate romantic relationship’

One of the most widely discussed aspects of The Times' report concerned clauses granting ADOR broad control over NewJeans members' conduct and personal lives, which included prohibitions on making statements, whether true or false, that could damage the label's reputation, as well as engaging in “acts causing public controversy,” such as underage drinking, drug use and “inappropriate romantic relationships.”

Attorney Kang Jin-seok of ENT Law Office

Such broad dating restrictions still remain common in most K-pop contracts, legal experts pointed out, reflecting efforts to protect both the agencies' business interests and the artists themselves.

“These days, provisions restricting relationships or personal use of social media can still be considered common,” said Kang Jin-seok, head of ENT Law Office, who specializes in entertainment law.

“Although human rights or privacy concerns can become points of contention in lawsuits, issues involving [dating or personal social media use] arise frequently with idols,” Kang said. “There also have been court rulings recognizing the need for such restrictions.”

“Dating bans still frequently appear in supplementary agreements, and some even prohibit relationships within the company,” Song said as well, noting that such relationships also often involve training instructors when it comes to young trainees.

Song explained that restrictions on artists' private lives may be more likely to be upheld in the idol industry than in other sectors, citing the protection of underage trainees, many of whom live in dormitories, and agencies' need to manage their artists' public image.

“People might think, ‘How can a contract contain such a provision that infringes on human rights?’ and assume it would automatically be invalid,” Song said. “But in reality, far more of these provisions are considered valid than invalid.”







Girl group NewJeans talks to reporters at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 7, 2025. YONHAP

Cosmetic surgery costs

Another point was that NewJeans contracts required members to reimburse the label for a significant share of the costs of beauty treatments during their trainee years.

Kang said it is common for individual performers to ultimately bear the cost of plastic surgery.

“Rather than being an expense covered by the company, the company may pay upfront and recover the cost later, or the artist may pay for it directly,” Kang said. “I think artists end up bearing the cost more often.”

Song pointed out that, in theory, an agency pressuring an artist to undergo cosmetic surgery and bear the expense could potentially violate Article 103 of the Civil Act, which makes agreements that go against public order and social norms invalid.

In practice, however, proving coercion can be difficult, she said, even when trainees feel pressured to undergo procedures through repeated criticism of their appearance or fear of being sidelined if they refuse.

“Ultimately, unless the circumstances are such that the procedure can genuinely be considered coerced, I think it is difficult to challenge it legally,” Song added.

Former NewJeans member Danielle speaks during a livestream on Instagram and YouTube on Jan. 12. SCREEN CAPTURE







Tension between theory and practice

In certain respects, the NewJeans contracts may not be as unusual as they appear. In K-pop's capital-intensive, high-risk industry, some restrictions are considered necessary — even by courts — but that does not necessarily put them beyond question.

“When disputes over exclusive contracts arise, artists often take issue with such provisions, but the industry sees a strong need for them,” Kang said. “That makes it difficult for courts to simply declare them invalid.”

Kang also added that while many restrictions and issues remain, it is also true that the balance of power between agencies and artists has gradually improved over the years.

Song also acknowledged the industry's substantial costs and the need for agencies to manage their artists, though such demands can clash with privacy issues.

While the provisions reported in the NewJeans contracts currently available on media are not uncommon in the industry necessarily, Song said HYBE, as an industry leader, should consider its influence on broader contractual practices.

“When a major company makes a significant change to a contract provision, others tend to follow,” Song noted.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]