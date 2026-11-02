Former T-ara member Soyeon announces pregnancy on fourth wedding anniversary

The former girl group member announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, footballer Cho Yu-min, on social media, with hashtags indicating that she is expecting a boy in 2027.

Former girl group T-ara member Soyeon announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child.

“On our fourth wedding anniversary, I want to share some incredibly precious and joyful news that I am deeply grateful for,” she wrote on her social media. “Our baby will be arriving soon.”

Soyeon married footballer Cho Yu-min, who is nine years her junior, in 2022 after three years of dating.

“[Cho] devoted four years to being able to compete in his second World Cup […] only to suffer an injury during the [pretournament],” she wrote. “He had to leave everything behind and return home alone.”

The central defender suffered a foot injury during a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in the United States, forcing him to withdraw from Korea’s World Cup team in early June.

“In the middle of helping my husband through the most difficult period of his football career, we received an unexpected blessing from God — a precious new life,” Soyeon continued. “To us, it was nothing short of a miracle.”

A photo of Soyeon's baby bump, left, and an ultrasound image of her baby, posted on her social media account SCREEN CAPTURE

She then vowed to live each day with gratitude.

Since learning that we were expecting, my husband and I have gained a new understanding of what it means to be grateful,” she wrote. “We have been enjoying every day with our baby growing inside me. I will always be thankful for the life that I share with my loving, hard-working husband, our baby, who will surely take after him, and our adorable dogs.”

She also shared photos of her growing baby bump and an ultrasound image, along with hashtags indicating that she is expecting a boy in the Year of the Sheep in the zodiac calendar, referring to 2027.

Soyeon debuted as the lead vocalist of T-ara in 2009. The group’s hit tracks include “Roly-Poly” (2011), “Day By Day” (2012) and “Bo Peep Bo Peep” (2009).

Cho currently plays for Tokyo Verdy in Japan’s J.League.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]