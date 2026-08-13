Former 'School Band' rookies set eyes on Tokyo and Vegas

K-pop rock band Splayit poses for a photo during a press showcase for its debut single, “Splay: Chapter 01,” at Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on Aug. 13. LM ENTERTAINMENT/KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT

Splayit, which was formed through Mnet’s band competition program “Steal Heart Club” (2025), has big dreams.

Five “School Band” boys, all with their hair bleached platinum gold, have just launched their rock journey with their eyes set on the global stage — from Tokyo to Vegas.

“We hope to become a band that can lift people’s spirits with refreshing music after a tiring day and offer them comfort,” said Yoonchan, frontman of rookie K-pop rock band Splayit, during the band’s debut showcase at Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on Thursday.

"We want our music to become a natural part of our fans’ daily lives — songs that draw listeners back rather than being played just once," he continued, "and also hope to become a band recognized around the world."

Splayit, pronounced as “es-plit,” was formed through the Mnet band competition program “Steal Heart Club” (2025) and is managed by LM Entertainment in partnership with Kakao Entertainment.

The five members — vocalist Yoonchan, drummer Eunbin, keyboardist Kyunguk, guitarist Aydn and bassist Eunchan — initially came together as a one-off team called School Band for the program’s first round. While the show’s winners debuted as hrtz.wav in April, the quintet also earned the chance to debut as a full-fledged act under the name Splayit, thanks to strong support from fans.

The cover of Splayit's debut single, "Splay: Chapter 01" LM ENTERTAINMENT/KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT

The band’s name combines “splay” and “play it,” reflecting its determination to unfold and express the members’ passion and individuality through music.

Aside from 20-year-old Yoonchan, all of the members are all still teenagers. Eunbin is 18, Kyunguk and Aydn 17, and Eunchan, the youngest, 16.

During their debut showcase, all five members took the stage with platinum-blond hair and outfits inspired by summer school uniforms.

“As we prepared to make a fresh start with our debut, we wanted to show a new and refreshing side of ourselves,” said Kyunguk, “which led all of us to bleach our hair blond.”

The group’s debut single, “Splay: Chapter 01,” features three songs: the lead track “Last Bus,” a pop-rock song that evokes nostalgia for the days of youth, as well as “Domino” and “Celebration.”

Asked about their role models, Eunchan cited the indie act The Black Skirts, while Eunbin and Aydn named JYP Entertainment rock band DAY6.

“DAY6’s music was what first got me into rock,” Eunbin said.

Standing at the starting line of their career, the young band members shared their ambitions to perform not only at major Korean music events such as the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival but also at some of the world’s largest venues.

“We should dream big, right?” Kyunguk said. “I would really like to perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan one day.”

“Kyunguk also told us backstage that he wants to perform at the massive Sphere [in Las Vegas] someday,” Yoonchan added with a smile.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]